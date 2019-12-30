The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced Monday the lineup for the 35th edition, which will take place from January 15th to 25th, 2020. The festival will feature 47 world premieres and 71 US premieres from 50 countries, as well as homages to the year, top talent, panel discussions and free community education and outreach programs.
SBIFF 2020 will feature the opening film on Wednesday, January 15th, at the historic Arlington Theater with the US premiere of “A Bump Along The Way” directed by Shelly Love with Bronagh Gallagher, Lola Petticrew, Mary Molds, Dan Gordon and Dr. Brendan Farrell.
“A Bump Along The Way” is a women-led comedy drama in Derry, Northern Ireland, about a middle-aged woman whose unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand is the trigger, so that she finally takes control of her life and become the role model that her young daughter needs and desires.
For the closing film of the festival on Saturday, January 25th, Santa Barbara will be the center of attention in order to present a series of short documentary films by local filmmakers. This distinctive selection of films covers a number of iconic characters and locations in the Santa Barbara area, including immigrant farm workers, an aging bronze horseman, a cyclist who defies adversity, backpackers exploring the Los Padres National Forest, artists, which document the breathtaking landscapes of the Carrizo Plain and a famous local guitarist who performs in parking garages and in public places throughout downtown Santa Barbara. The Closing Night film is sponsored by Winchester Mystery House.
The festival will also honor a number of award winners, including Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.
22 WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (sorted alphabetically)
Amazing Grace, USA – world premiere
Directed by Lynn Montgomery
Americaville, USA, China – world premiere
Directed by Adam Smith
Bastard’s Road, USA – world premiere
Directed by Brian Morrison
Born in a Ballroom, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Clara Lehmann and Jonathan Lacocque
By hand, USA – world premiere
Directed by Kellen Keene
The Delicacy, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Jason Wise
Exploring the Pacific Northwest, USA – world premiere
Directed by Ian A. Nelson
Faith Based, USA – world premiere
Directed by Vincent Masciale
The Lafayette Escadrille, USA – world premiere
Directed by Darroch Greer
Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Patrick Trefz
Medicating Normal, USA – world premiere
Directed by Lynn Cunningham and Wendy Ractliffe
Mentors – Tony and Santi, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Andrew Davis
The Mustangs: An American History, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Steven Latham
The Naturemakers, USA – world premiere
Directed by Scott Saunders
The Night, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Kourosh Ahari
The Oratory, USA, Italy – world premiere
Directed by Mary Anne Rothberg
Overland, USA – world premiere
Directed by Elisabeth Haviland James and Revere La Noue
The Prison Within, USA – world premiere
Directed by Katherin Hervey
The Restoration (La restauracion), Peru – world premiere
Directed by Alonso Llosa
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy !, UK World Premiere
Directed by John Scheinfeld
Tell My Story, USA – World Premiere
Directed by David Freid
A worm in the heart, USA – world premiere
Directed by Paul Rice
The full list of films, synopses and other special events can be found at www.sbiff.org or in the SBIFF app.