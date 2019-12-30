advertisement

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced Monday the lineup for the 35th edition, which will take place from January 15th to 25th, 2020. The festival will feature 47 world premieres and 71 US premieres from 50 countries, as well as homages to the year, top talent, panel discussions and free community education and outreach programs.

SBIFF 2020 will feature the opening film on Wednesday, January 15th, at the historic Arlington Theater with the US premiere of “A Bump Along The Way” directed by Shelly Love with Bronagh Gallagher, Lola Petticrew, Mary Molds, Dan Gordon and Dr. Brendan Farrell.

“A Bump Along The Way” is a women-led comedy drama in Derry, Northern Ireland, about a middle-aged woman whose unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand is the trigger, so that she finally takes control of her life and become the role model that her young daughter needs and desires.

advertisement

Also read: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, is awarded Actor of the Year at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

For the closing film of the festival on Saturday, January 25th, Santa Barbara will be the center of attention in order to present a series of short documentary films by local filmmakers. This distinctive selection of films covers a number of iconic characters and locations in the Santa Barbara area, including immigrant farm workers, an aging bronze horseman, a cyclist who defies adversity, backpackers exploring the Los Padres National Forest, artists, which document the breathtaking landscapes of the Carrizo Plain and a famous local guitarist who performs in parking garages and in public places throughout downtown Santa Barbara. The Closing Night film is sponsored by Winchester Mystery House.

The festival will also honor a number of award winners, including Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

22 WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (sorted alphabetically)

Amazing Grace, USA – world premiere

Directed by Lynn Montgomery

Americaville, USA, China – world premiere

Directed by Adam Smith

Bastard’s Road, USA – world premiere

Directed by Brian Morrison

Born in a Ballroom, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Clara Lehmann and Jonathan Lacocque

By hand, USA – world premiere

Directed by Kellen Keene

The Delicacy, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Jason Wise

Exploring the Pacific Northwest, USA – world premiere

Directed by Ian A. Nelson

Faith Based, USA – world premiere

Directed by Vincent Masciale

The Lafayette Escadrille, USA – world premiere

Directed by Darroch Greer

Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Patrick Trefz

Medicating Normal, USA – world premiere

Directed by Lynn Cunningham and Wendy Ractliffe

Mentors – Tony and Santi, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Andrew Davis

The Mustangs: An American History, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Steven Latham

The Naturemakers, USA – world premiere

Directed by Scott Saunders

The Night, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Kourosh Ahari

The Oratory, USA, Italy – world premiere

Directed by Mary Anne Rothberg

Overland, USA – world premiere

Directed by Elisabeth Haviland James and Revere La Noue

The Prison Within, USA – world premiere

Directed by Katherin Hervey

The Restoration (La restauracion), Peru – world premiere

Directed by Alonso Llosa

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy !, UK World Premiere

Directed by John Scheinfeld

Tell My Story, USA – World Premiere

Directed by David Freid

A worm in the heart, USA – world premiere

Directed by Paul Rice

The full list of films, synopses and other special events can be found at www.sbiff.org or in the SBIFF app.

advertisement