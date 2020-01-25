advertisement

In Santa Barbara honors were awarded for the 35th edition of the festival today.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has closed 2020 and has presented more than 120 world and American premieres, podiums, honors and educational programs. The festival announced its winners for the 35th edition, including the audience award that went to Richard Hobert’s “The Birdcatcher’s Son”.

The films were selected by jury members Jason Baffa, Max Barbakow, Lisa Schwarz, Alex Carter, Geoff Green, Paul Kurta, Perry Lang, Artie Schmidt, Rita Taggart, Diego Tinoco, John Williams and Anthony and Arnette Zerbe.

Among those who received honors and honors in their respective categories were Renée Zellweger (American Riviera Award), Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (Award for Outstanding Actor of the Year), Laura Dern (Cinema Vanguard Award), Brad Pitt (Maltin Modern Master Award) together with the winners of the Virtuosos Award: Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Mütze Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell.

Other notable events included a retrospective of the films by Bong Joon Ho, whose “Parasite” is a major Oscar winner this year, and a 20-year screening of David O. Russell’s “Three Kings” with the director for discussion stands his satire from the time of the Gulf War. The author and producer panels also gave the audience the opportunity to hear from some of this year’s top Oscar candidates.

The festival also announced its dates for 2021. The 36th edition will take place from January 27 to February 6, 2021. The full list of 2020 winners is below.

audience award

Richard Hoberts “The Birdcatcher’s Son”

Best Documentary Short Film Award:

Henry Roosevelt’s “Sixth June”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live Action Short Film:

Jianna Maartin’s “Sin Cielo”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film:

Jonathan Langager’s “Cosmic Fling”

Best Documentary Award from SEE International:

Brian Morrison’s “Bastards’ Road”

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film:

Fatos Berishas “The Flying Circus”

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema:

William Nicholson’s “Hope Gap”

Nueva Vision Award for Cinema Spain / Latin America:

Gerardo Herrero’s “The Goya Murders”

Valhalla Award for the best Nordic film:

Jesper W. Nielsen’s “The Exception”

ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara / Tri-Counties:

Lydia Dean Pilcher’s “Liberté: A Call for Espionage”

Social Justice Award for Documentary:

Katherin Hervey’s “The Prison Within”

