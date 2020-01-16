advertisement

SANTA ANITA LEADERS

Until Thursday

JOCKEYS / WINS

Joel Rosario / 15

Abel Cedillo / 11

Drayden Van Dyke / 10

Mario Gutierrez / 6

Flavien Prat / 6

TRAINER / SIEGE

Peter Miller / 10

Bob Baffert / 9

Richard Baltas / 7

Richard Mandella / 4th

Doug O’Neill / 4th

WEEKEND STAKES SCHEDULE (SANTA ANITA)

Saturday

• $ 200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, 4 years and over (CA bred or sire), 1 1/8 miles (turf)

• $ 200,000 at the California Cup Derby, 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles

• $ 200,000 California Cup Oaks, 3-year-old filly (CA bred or inherited), 1 mile (grass)

• $ 150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly / Mare Turf Sprint, mares and mares, from 4 years (CA bred or bred), 5 1/2 furlongs (turf)

• $ 150,000 California Cup Sprint, 4 years old and older (CA bred or dad), 6 furlongs

Sunday

• $ 100,000 Class III Astra Posts, mares and mares 4 years and older, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

DOWN THE STRETCH

• Thirty-two Class I winners are among more than 140 horses nominated for the first $ 20 million Saudi Cup on February 29, including McKinzie, Maximum Security and Midnight Bisou. Bob Baffert, McKinzie coach: “If you raise $ 20 million, you will get good horses in your starting goal.” The Saudi Cup will be held on King Abdulaziz’s racetrack in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia will add the first turf track in Riyadh History of the country. The Saudi Cup is a 1 1/8 mile race on the field. The Saudi Cup race day will include races totaling $ 29.2 million.

• Ashleyluvssugar could mark the final start of his career when he competed in the $ 200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, one of five races in Santa Anita for a total of $ 900,000 in California. The 9-year-old Game Plan gelding was a well-known personality in Santa Anita, riding 18 times with six wins, two seconds and four thirds and a profit of $ 948,963. In total, he won 10 out of 36 for $ 1,475,583. He worked 5 furlongs in 1: 01.80 Sunday morning in preparation for Saturday. “We will play it by ear at every race from now on,” said coach Peter Eurton to Ed Golden of Santa Anita Publicity. “We expect him to go well on Saturday, but if not, he could retire at any time.”

• Umberto Rispoli from Italy got off to a good start in Santa Anita. The 31-year-old jockey won riding titles in Italy in 2009 and 2010 and came to Santa Anita after a stay in Hong Kong. In the first eight days of the Santa Anita meeting, he won four races in four seconds and two thirds of 20 mounts. “The reception for Mr. Rispoli has been good so far,” said his agent Ron Anderson to Golden. Anderson also represents the leading driver of the meeting, Joel Rosario. “He’s already opened some eyes with a couple of his rides, so we’ll see what goes on.”

– Art Wilson

