advertisement

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has canceled the Australian Open mixed double event to protect her calf from strains, but will compete in the women’s doubles with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania was supposed to play in mixed doubles with his compatriot Rohan Bopanna, but decided to limit their appearance at the first Grand Slam of the season to one event.

Sania, who was back in action after two years of maternity leave, had won Hobart International with Kichenok.

advertisement

Read: Venus dreams of Olympic games with sister Serena

She had pulled her calf muscles while training prior to Hobart International and felt the strain during her victory last week.

“While I’m talking to you, I still freeze my leg,” Sania PTI said after winning the Hobart event.

However, Bopanna remains in mixed doubles and has teamed up with Kichenok. They will launch their campaign against the second Sami Nicolas Mahut and Shuai Zhang.

Leander Paes also competes in mixed doubles, along with Jelena Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open. They compete against local wildcard participants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans.

advertisement