Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza returned to the women’s quarter-finals of the Hobart International Tournament on Tuesday with Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok.

After two years, Sania and Kichenok won 2: 6: 7: 6 (3: 10: 3) against Oksana Kalashnikova from Georgia and Japan’s Miyu Kato in a one-hour and 41-minute competition.

The Indo-Ukrainian couple will compete against Americans Vania King and Christina McHale next.

The US combination improved the Spanish duo of Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo in a round of 16 with 6: 2 and 7: 5.

In a gripping showdown, Sania and Kichenok didn’t get off to a particularly good start as they made two double faults, failed to convert any of the seven breakpoints and lost their serve twice to fall 2: 6 behind the opening set.

In the second set, however, they withdrew, supported by the inconsistent game of their rivals.

Both teams converted three breakpoints each when the set went into a tie-break, in which Sania and Kichenok called in front of their opponents to draw.

Sania and Kichenok raised the bar in the last set and showed superior returns to emerge victorious.

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, battled injuries before taking a break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. The Hyderabadi is married to the Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik.

Sania is a pioneer in Indian tennis, a former number 1 in the world in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles.

In 2013, she retired from the individual competition after becoming the most successful tennis player in India ever. In 2007 she achieved a career-best 27th place in the WTA single chart.

