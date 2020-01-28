advertisement

SORRENTO, Florida (AP) – A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of bullet victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possession of one of the parents’ reports, authorities.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested on a charge that he was in illegal possession of the identity of another person, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Halbig was the guest on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones radio show. He was prosecuted by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for having wrongly claimed that the massacre never took place. The 2012 mass shooting killed 20 first-year students and six adults at Newtown Elementary School in Connecticut.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig has repeatedly emailed the social security number, date of birth and other information of Leonard Pozner, including the 6-year-old son, to several people and law enforcement , Noah, died of Sandy Hook.

Pozner reported to sheriff’s officials that Halbig has continued to harass him on the Internet since 2018.

Prison records show that Halbig was released on $ 5,000 bail. No online court records had been published, so it was unclear whether he had a lawyer.

