advertisement

A trade show such as CES is the perfect place to highlight new technology, including devices that will soon not be on the shelves. And given that our devices usually require storage and we often run out, CES is also the perfect place for SSD innovations. There, Western Digital unveiled an exciting product that would appeal to anyone looking for super fast portable storage. But the 8 TB SSD shown in Vegas, with a theoretical speed of 20 Gbps, is for the time being just a concept, so you won’t find one in the store soon.

The SanDisk 8 TB SSD prototype has no planned commercial launch and is labeled as a prototype in the Western Digital press release. Nevertheless, it is the world’s “highest capacity, pocket-sized SuperSpeed ​​USB 20Gbps portable SSD,” the company said. That means that this SSD does not need its own power to work and would work with laptops, smartphones and tablets as soon as you connect it.

That’s all Western Digital is willing to reveal, and we have no idea what SanDisk did magically to make the device.

advertisement

The worst of the 8 TB SSD drive revealed by Western Digital is the price, which was not even mentioned. Yes, SSDs have seen significant price reductions in recent years, to the point that 512 GB or 1 TB devices are more than reasonable investments. However, it cannot be cheap to cram 8 TB into a portable SSD and increase transfer rates up to 20 Gbps.

For comparison, you should know that the new WD Black Game Drive SSD from Western Digital, a version of which was also announced at CES 2020, now comes with the same SuperSpeed ​​USB 20Gbps technology. Prices start at $ 179.99 for 500 GB storage and go up to $ 499.99 if you want the 2 TB model.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBnD_qpAcgg [/ embed]

Image source: SanDisk

.

advertisement