Sandi Toksvig to leave the Great British Bake Off after three years Channel 4.

Sandi joined the Bake Off tent alongside Noel Fielding when the show left BBC One.

The couple organized the show with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges.

However, after 51 showstoppers, Sandi has announced that she is leaving Bake Off to focus on other work projects, including hosting the next Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which examines the issue of literacy for adults.

Sandi said today, “When you leave a job, it’s quite common for people to say they are doing it in order to spend more time with their families. Exceptionally, I am leaving the Great British Bake Off so that I can devote more time to my other work. As my waistline will attest, Bake Off is a consuming spectacle.

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships that I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful program that has already proven that he can happily resist a change in reception staff.

“The reason for this, of course, is that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone good luck.”

Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer of Program Producers Love Productions, added Richard McKerrow: “We will always be extremely grateful to Sandi for becoming a host of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, with Noel, Paul and Prue.

“She has made a huge contribution to Bake Off in the past three years, with her witty sense of humor and passionate commitment to dozens of bakers during her stay in the tent. We wish her all the best for the exciting projects she is. is currently working on and beyond. “

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said: “The hunt is on to find a new face to join Noel, Paul and Prue in the tent. Applicants must have experience cleaning up spills and occasional tears, preparing for tea and respect for amateur bakers’ schedules. More information will be announced in due course. “

For now, Sandi will still be visible in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer starting this spring on Channel 4.

She will join Noel, Paul and Prue in the tent for what will be her last series.

