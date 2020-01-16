advertisement

She has been the show’s co-host since 2017.

Sandi Toksvig has announced that she will leave Great British Bake Off after three seasons on the show.

She leaves the show to focus on other work projects, including the upcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which deals with adult literacy.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, she said that working on the show was “one of the great joys” of her life.

Channel 4 is now looking for a new co-moderator of the show. He must have experience in cleaning up spilled material and occasional tears, making tea and keeping amateur bakers up to date.

You can read the Toksvig declaration in full here:

“When you step out of a job, you often say that you do it to spend more time with your family.

“Unusually I’m leaving the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time doing my other work. As my waistline will show, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel was one of the biggest challenges. ” great joys of my life.

“These are friendships that I know will go beyond the limits of television. Bake Off is a wonderful show that has already proven that it can easily withstand changes in hosting staff.

“The reason for this is of course that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone all the best.”

