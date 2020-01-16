advertisement

Sandi Toksvig has announced that she is leaving “The Great British Bake Off” after three years on the show. It is apparently to work on other projects, but what is more important than thinking of Noel on ‘Bake Off’?

In a statement, Tovskig said, “When you leave a job, it is quite common for people to say that they are doing it in order to spend more time with their families. I usually leave “The Great British Bake Off” so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will attest,” Bake Off “is a show that devours everything. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships that I know , will continue beyond the confines of television. “Bake Off” is a wonderful program that has already proven that it can happily withstand a change in hosting staff. The reason is, of course, that the real ones stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone good luck. “

All puddles end. The next series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as presenter of the show. We want to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the best for the future. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/aEnEu00fqu

Ian Katz, Channel 4 Program Director said: “Sandi largely explains why the switch from Bake Off to Channel 4 was such a success and we are extremely grateful for her contribution to the show. We will regret his warmth and his spirit, not to mention his endless desire to be the target of jokes about being the tallest person in the “Bake Off” tent. Fortunately, his unique voice will continue to have an important presence on the Channel with new shows in development – none of which involve a cake. “

The Channel 4 press release also added: “The hunt is on to find a new face to join Noel, Paul and Prue in the tent. Applicants must have experience cleaning up spills and occasional tears, preparing tea and keeping amateur bakers on time. More information will be announced in due course. “

The good news is that we will have the opportunity to see Sandi make a last appearance on the show for “ The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off ”, whose programming can be viewed here.

