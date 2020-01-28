advertisement

Tennys Sandgren felt Roger Federer’s “level” rise during the match points he wasted in the epic quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Federer – fighting injury – saved an unbelievable seven match points before taking a 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 win at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

WHEN IT HAPPENED

Sandgren was a little timid, and Federer didn’t reveal anything at these crucial moments. The 20-time Grand Slam champion prevailed in the fourth set in the tie break of 6: 3.

The American, who was tired after a fight of three hours and 31 minutes, pronounced Federer his honor.

“I was just trying to keep playing it and playing the tennis part of it,” Sandgren said at a press conference.

“As I said, it only seemed as if his level was rising when his back was leaning against the wall.

“He just wouldn’t give me anything. Good for him, sure.”

Sandgren had only one match ball for himself, four for himself after Federer missed the first serve.

The number 100 in the world who contested his second Grand Slam quarter-finals believed the missed opportunities weren’t as bad as they looked

“One on my serve. Really not that many. If I had six on my serve, I would be really done,” said a smiling Sandgren.

“One on my serve, and I think I made the first serve, he gave him a good stick on the forehand, which isn’t surprising, yes.”

