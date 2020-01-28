advertisement

It’s been more than three months since Sandesh Jhingan was incapacitated due to an ACL injury he suffered during his international assignment. “It is better to return stronger than before,” said Jhingan, the skipper of the Kerala Blasters.

In an interview with AIFF, the defense lawyer speaks extensively about his rehabilitation, Mumbai City FC’s help in his recovery, writing his first book, and more.

EXCERPTS:

Do you have any special resolutions for the New Year?

I don’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions (laughs). But I try to spend more time with my parents and to get them where I play. We owe everything to our parents.

And I’m working on writing my first book.

That is interesting.

(Smiles) I’ve had it in my head for a while. This time I promised myself that I would have to finish it this year. It will be a collection of short stories. I finished a few of them and a few left. I have also written long poems, but they will not be part of this book.

What is the update for your rehab?

The operation under Dr. Anant Joshi went well. I underwent surgery on November 7, 2019 and the rehab started after that. You have to be patient to reach milestones. So far, I am satisfied with the progress and have to work even harder to regain my strength.

I have to mention Mumbai City FC in particular because I was in Mumbai for a month after my operation and provided myself with everything I needed. It is quite unusual for a rival club to house the rival team captain for rehabilitation. Sometimes I felt that her medical team paid more attention to me than her wards (smiles). I will remain grateful to them forever.

And of course Gigy-Sir (Gigy George) and Pratik (Kamble) were constantly in my rehab.

Did this phase strengthen you mentally?

Not quite.

I had a serious injury when I was 17 when I broke my ankle and was out of action for about a year. I am firmly convinced that the mental strength of a football player on and off the field never reaches its limits.

I was in hospitals and saw people who fought for their lives. For me, that’s mental toughness. I feel very happy to be in a phase where everything is done. I have a job at a club. I am happy. Not all of them are.

Could you elaborate on this?

(Takes a deep breath). You look around and you will see so many unhappy children who are paralyzed. They fight. I applaud their mental strength. You see people fighting for their lives in hospitals. You understand how happy we are.

These are the people who are mentally stronger. People live on the streets who are not sure whether they can ever have their next meal. Still, they go on and earn. That is mental strength.

I don’t sympathize with them at all. But that’s what a real fight in life is about. There are people infected with deadly diseases, but their will to survive for their families keeps them going. You have never reached such limits in sports.

When can your fans expect you to take action again?

(Smiles again) If I had a choice, it would have been tomorrow. But I know that it is better to return stronger than before. The process of recovery from an ACL violation is slow and I have to be careful and not hurry.

It usually takes a player 6-9 months to return. At the same time, there have been cases where a player has returned in four and a half months. Unfortunately I will miss the entire season of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League. But there is always the next time.

