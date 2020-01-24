advertisement

WASHINGTON – The hopeful decision by U.S. Democratic President Bernie Sanders to underscore an unofficial endorsement by Joe Rogan drew criticism Friday over the comedy humor brand that some see as dismissive of issues like equal pay and transgender rights.

The internet clutter comes as Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, has been trying to get past a weeks-long controversy over whether he told rival Elizabeth Warren, a progressive friend and ally, at a 2018 meeting that a woman cannot to beat Republican President Donald Trump, an accusation he has denied.

Sanders, who is leading several opinion polls in the important early voting state of Iowa, tweeted a video of Rogan saying that he “probably would vote for Bernie. He has been insanely consistent throughout. his life. “

“Look, you can dip dirt into every human being that ever exists if you capture them at their worst moment and magnify those moments,” Rogan continued, explaining his support.

Sanders has in the past been criticized for failing to denounce a follow-up to “Bernie Bros.”, men who suffer gender-based attacks on rival political women on social media.

Sanders spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray said that building a coalition to beat Trump requires “sharing a huge tent” that includes “those who do not share each of our beliefs, while always making it clear that we will never to compromise our values. “

Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is downloaded millions of times each month. In the play, which is ideologically unstable and often shifts to territory deemed not politically correct, Rogan has interviewed politicians, including Sanders and fellow rivals Andrew Yang and Congressman Tulsi Gabbard.

Rogan has also been accused of criticizing transgender individuals, said divorce laws are anti-feminist and biased against men, and has argued that a gender-based pay gap does not exist or companies would hire all women to save money.

“Men don’t make more money because they do the same job and earn more money in that job than the woman; they do different jobs,” Rogan said in an episode of the podcast.

While some studies showing a gender pay gap, compare the average annual salary of all full-time women with the average annual salary of all full-time men, others who compare the salary within occupations and industries also show differences based on gender.

“Deepse disappointing when we see you celebrating this,” Democratic Councilman Evan Sutton responded to Sanders on Twitter. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Ginger Gibson and Nick Macfie)

