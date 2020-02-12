advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH, February 11 – Progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders took an early lead in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former first director Joe Biden slipped into fifth place in the second contest to find a candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.

With 14 percent of New Hampshire reporting areas, Sanders led with 28.4 percent, and Pete Buttigieg, the former moderate chairman of South Bend, Indiana, had 22.2 percent. US Senator Amy Klobuchar, seeking a breakthrough after a strong showing Friday, was in third place with 20.5%.

Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth in early results with 8.5%, behind US Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4%.

Democrats seeking the right to challenge Trump in the Nov. 3 election have traversed the small state of New England for a week, making their case over why they would be the best choice to defeat Trump.

The results began to come soon after polls closed and Democrats in New Hampshire were confident they would have smoother cruises than in Iowa, where embarrassing technical problems delayed ballot counting and day-to-day results.

Buttigieg narrowly defeated Sanders in Iowa, but both campaigns have called for a partial reassessment of the results.

Voters in New Hampshire selected a candidate from a 33-ballot, including candidates who left weeks ago. But it did not include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who is not competing in any state before the 14 Super Mart primary on March 3.

Sanders had taken a lead in recent opinion polls in New Hampshire, despite a series of criticisms from rivals, who warned his views of the far left would lead the party to defeat against Trump.

Buttigieg has also won a series of votes following his controversial narrow victory in Iowa. Buttigieg supporters greeted him at a pre-dawn Manchester polling station, waving blue and yellow “Pete 2020” campaign signs and cheering “President Pete”.

‘GOOD HELP’

“It feels good here,” Buttigieg said, smiling as reporters wondered how he thought about leaving.

Sanders, 78, who represents neighboring Vermont in the Senate, won New Hampshire easily over rival Hillary Clinton by 60% of the vote in his unsuccessful bid for the party’s nomination four years ago. The self-described Democratic Socialist drew a young crowd of more than 7,500 people Monday night on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham.

“This turnout tells me why we will win here in New Hampshire, why we will win the Democratic nomination and why we will defeat the most dangerous president in America’s history, Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

Democrats in New Hampshire and other states that will vote in the state-by-state battle for the Democratic nomination are trying to decide whether they want to elect a moderate like Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Bloomberg and Biden, or progressive leaders like Sanders and Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, small and rural states with predominantly white populations, the race will shift to more diverse battlefields that present new evidence.

Next up will be the Feb. 22 groups in Nevada, which has a large Latino population, and Feb. 29 in South Carolina, which has a large African-American population.

In particular, Biden is a banker in South Carolina, where he has enjoyed strong support among African American voters. He served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, the first black American president.

Support for Biden has dropped nationally since his poor performance in Iowa. He had said he could suffer another poor outcome in New Hampshire.

Klobuchar, who arrived at a Manchester polling station Tuesday morning, noted her gradual increase in polls and said she was ready to continue the fighting. “I’m a different kind of candidate,” Klobuchar told CNN, adding: “I’ve also been able to bring people with me.”

In Manchester, voter Sara Lutat said she cast her ballot for Buttigieg.

“I think he’s the one who can beat Trump,” she said.

His new Manchester voter Rebecca Balzano called Buttigieg “too young, too young” and said she voted for Sanders.

(Reporting by John Whitesides, James Oliphant, Simon Lewis, Michael Martina and Amanda Becker in New Hampshire; Writing by John Whitesides and Scott Malone; Editing by Peter Cooney)

