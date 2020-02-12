advertisement

Progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders took the lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential early on, while former leader Joe Biden has the edge.

Biden is fifth in the second competition to find a candidate for President Donald Trump in November.

With 14 percent of New Hampshire’s districts, Sanders led with 28.4 percent and Pete Buttigieg, the temperate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 22.2 percent.

advertisement

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was looking for a breakthrough after a strong debate on Friday, came third with 20.5 percent.

Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth with 8.5 percent in the first results, behind the US senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 percent.

The Democrats, who have the right to challenge Trump in the November 3 election, raced through the small state of New England for a week and argued why they would be the best choice to beat Trump.

The results came in quickly after the polls were completed, and Democrats in New Hampshire were confident that sailing would go more smoothly than in Iowa, where embarrassing technical issues delayed the counting of votes and publication of the results for days.

Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in Iowa, but both campaigns required a partial revision of the results.

New Hampshire voters selected a candidate from an election with 33 names, including candidates who dropped out weeks ago.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who will not run in any state before the March 14 Super Tuesday primary on March 3, was absent.

Sanders had played a leading role in recent polls in New Hampshire, although rivals warned him that his views on the left would defeat the party against Trump.

Buttigieg also received a surge in polls after his controversial win in Iowa.

Buttigieg supporters greeted him at a polling station in Manchester before dawn, waved blue and yellow “Pete 2020” campaign signs and sang “President Pete”.

Originally published as Sanders Leads, Biden limps in New Hampshire

advertisement