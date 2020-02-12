advertisement

By STEVE PEOPLES, KATHLEEN RONAYNE and HUNTER WOODALL

MANCHESTER, N.H.] – Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary, moderate rival Pete Buttigieg, and scored the first clear victory in the chaotic 2020 Democratic Party nomination battle.

In his win on Tuesday evening, 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, struck back a tough challenge from the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The dueling Democrats represent different generations, see different ways of appointment and deal with contradictory visions of the future of the USA.

As Sanders and Buttigieg celebrated, Amy Klobuchar took an unexpected third place that gave her a way out of New Hampshire as the peak season moves on to a series of contests that are pending from state to state.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden posted disappointing fourth and fifth places and were on track to finish with zero state delegates.

The New Hampshire vote gives new clarity to a democratic competition that is developing into a struggle between two men who are four decades old and who conflict with political ideologies. Sanders is a leading progressive voice that has demanded significant government intervention in healthcare and other economic sectors for decades. Buttigieg pushed for further gradual changes and preferred to give Americans the option to maintain their private health insurance while addressing Republicans and Independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

Their different temperaments were visible on Tuesday when they spoke to cheering fans.

“We will win because we have an agenda that meets the needs of the working people in this country,” said Sanders. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg was optimistic: “Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all showed that we will stay here.”

Both men have the strength to advance to the next phase of the campaign, but face very different political challenges.

While Warren made it clear that she would stay in the race, Sanders, well-funded and with a fiery army of followers, cemented his status as the clear leader of the party’s progressive wing.

In the meantime, Buttigieg has to prove that he can get support from voters with a certain skin color, which are crucial for winning the nomination. And unlike Sanders, he still has several rivals in his own ideological wing of the party he’s struggling with. This includes Klobuchar, whose outstanding debate has led to a late boom in New Hampshire and a growing national following. Biden is badly wounded and promises strength for the upcoming South Carolina. And although former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not vote on Tuesday, he will be at the door next month when the competition is held in states where hundreds of delegates are present.

After a chaotic beginning of the area code in Iowa last week, Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would help shape their urgent search for someone to face Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out on Tuesday night after weak placements: Colorado’s moderate Senator, Michael Bennet, and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who had attracted a small but loyal fan base last year and was one of only three candidates still in the Office were races.

The struggling contestants still trying to minimize the latest results.

Warren, who had spent months leading the Democrats, was optimistic when confronted with cheering supporters: “Our campaign is long-term and we’re just getting started.”

Having already predicted that he would take a hit after a distant fourth place in Iowa, New Hampshire, Biden essentially ceded the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday when he put his candidacy on a strong show that was strengthened later this month with the support of black voters.

However, history suggests that the first in the nation will have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no Democrat has ever been a candidate for the party’s general election without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on track to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates who received the most votes, and Klobuchar a few fewer. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were banned and did not meet the 15% threshold required for delegates.

The AP allocated nine delegates to Sanders and Buttigieg and six delegates to Klobuchar.

The action was on the democratic side, but Trump easily won the New Hampshire Republican primary. He faced strong opposition from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

With most votes, Trump had already garnered more votes in the New Hampshire area code than any incumbent president in history. His vote share approached the modern historic high for an incumbent president, which was set by Ronald Reagan in 1984 at 86.43%. Weld received about 9% of the New Hampshire Republicans’ votes.

The political spotlight is rapidly shifting to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit other states in the coming days voting on Super Tuesday to signal that they are in the race for the long haul.

Peoples reported from Washington. Associated press writers Seth Borenstein and Zeke Miller from Washington, Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont from New Hampshire.

