The 2020 presidential race becomes personal for two Democratic candidates.

In an exclusive CBS interview, Bernie Sanders now apologizes to Joe Biden for something a Sanders supporter wrote.

The apology came from an article written by a Sanders supporter in The Guardian.

Fordham University author and law professor Zephyr Teachout accused Biden of taking money from American businesses at the expense of middle and working class Americans, saying “his case represents the transactional and extremely corrupt culture of Washington that far precedes Trump. ”

Sanders disagreed.

“If anyone knows me, I think we need a serious debate in this country on the issues,” he said. “We don’t need to demonize people who may not agree with us … look, Joe Biden is a friend of mine and I’ve known him for many, many years. He’s a decent guy. “Joe and I have strong disagreements on a number of issues and we will discuss these disagreements. But I absolutely do not think Joe is corrupt in any way.”

Biden replied in a tweet, writing, “Thank you for recognizing this, Bernie. This kind of attack has no place in this primary. “

Thank you for recognizing this, Bernie. These types of attacks have no place in this primary. Let’s all keep our goal of making Donald Trump a president with a single mandate. https://t.co/tmFbLm98xd

– Joe Biden (attach text to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2020

