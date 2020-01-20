advertisement

Former captain and senior off-spinner Sana Mir was struck out of Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia next month.

The women’s selection committee did not include Sana in the squad because she led performances at international and national events as well as the team combination, taking into account the conditions down under.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said it was difficult to drop Sana, but her recent achievements in T20 format did not live up to expectations.

“Establishing the squad for the T20 World Championship for ICC women was a difficult task as many players had made a claim to the team.” Although the players who have been left out are disappointed and heartbroken, this should motivate them to return stronger, ”said Mumtaz.

According to Urooj, the selection of 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem and 16-year-old Aroob Shah should serve as motivation for all budding young people.

34-year-old Sana, Pakistan’s captain at the ICC 50 over and T20 World Championships and a member of 120 ODIs and 102 T20 caps, was unavailable for comments.

The off-spinner had participated in the triangle series recently organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board as a selection process for the World T20. Since its debut in 2005, it has taken a total of 240 international gates in both formats.

The best Pakistani international played against Bangladesh in both the ODI and T20 series from October to November, but then stopped playing in England in December in Malaysia.

Captain Bismah Maroof said she wanted Sana in the squad but had to respect the majority decision.

Urooj said Pakistan’s performance curve is on the rise and sees the T20 World Cup as the perfect opportunity for the unit to demonstrate its talent.

The selectors have recalled Muneeba Ali and Aimen Anwar. Muneeba last played for Pakistan in November 2018.

Muneeba scored three hundred and fifty in the triangle series in Karachi.

Pakistani women will travel to Australia on January 31 and play three warm-up games against the West Indies on February 7, 9 and 11.

The group: Bismah Maroof, Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Syed Aroob Shah.

Officer: Syed Iqbal Imam (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Amir Iqbal (field coach), Gemaal Hussain (strength and conditioning coach), Dr. Riffat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist), Aisha Jalil (team manager) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst)).

