advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beer have to do without June Mar Fajardo to defend the Philippines Cup.

The berries announced on Wednesday that Fajardo would go away indefinitely last Monday after a leg injury – a “complete fracture of his right tibia”.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital for an assessment of the extent of his injury and initial treatment,” the statement said.

advertisement

“He was operated on successfully on February 4th and should be rehabilitated after the operation so that he can recover as soon as possible.”

Fajardo will miss the purely Philippine conference and upcoming international events during his post-operation rehabilitation.

“During this rehabilitation period, the team regretted not being able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Filipino Cup. For his part, June Mar is sad that he may not be able to compete in upcoming international competitions,” said the team.

“The management of San Miguel Beermen is committed to ensuring that June Mar receives the best possible medical care and thanks the fans for their worrying and good wishes.”

The beers will play against the Magnolia Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on the opening night of Season 45 of the PBA on March 1st.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement