advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel and NorthPort have signed an agreement to replace power supplies for the next PBA season.

The beers sent the bruise Kelly Nabong to Batang Pier on Thursday and exchanged it for Russel Escoto, the league’s official website said.

advertisement

Nabong, who recently participated in a team dispute with Ronald Tubid and Arwind Santos, scored an average of 4.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the Governors’ Cup with the Beermen.

This is Nabong’s third stay in the NorthPort franchise. The 6-foot-6 Big Man first played for Batang Pier from 2013 to 2015 and then from 2017 to 2018 before moving to the beer industry for Gabby Espinas.

Meanwhile, Escoto will be part of his largest team after spending his first four years at Columbian and Batang Pier.

The same size as Nabong, Escoto will act as an additional supporter for San Miguel, a team that has won 27 championships.

Escoto scored an average of 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Dyip in the third conference.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement