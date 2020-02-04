advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Heavyweights San Miguel Beer and Magnolia are facing rematch on March 1, when the PBA’s 45th season begins at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The beers and the hot shots meet in the only game on the opening day of the Philippine Cup 2020.

advertisement

Last season, San Miguel Beer Magnolia overtook June Mar Fajardo in seven games behind finals MVP.

The beers will strive for their sixth all-Filipino championship in a row, but their attempt to extend their reign won’t be easy as the rest of the league changes their list.

The Filipino Cup will be played no later than June 17 and will be hosted by the Commissioner Cup from June 24 to October 4 and the Governor’s Cup from October 11 to January 29.

This year’s game calendar is based on that of last year, and the PBA continues to show its full support for Gilas Pilipinas, who will start his campaign in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification later this month.

“We are trying to move from a calendar year to a flexible year,” said PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas during the Board of Directors planning meeting in Milan, Italy, which ended on Friday in an article on the PBA website.

“We will extend until January 2021 because this (calendar) contains the window for the qualification for the FIBA ​​Asia Cup. So we organized it on this basis.”

The All Star game will take place from July 10th to 12th in Passi, Iloilo.

The league also intends to play more provincial games and one more game outside the country this season after the double header was played in Dubai last year.

Five Philippine cup games are already planned for Bataan, Cagayan de Oro, Panabo, Dipolog and Iloilo.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement