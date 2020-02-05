advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – As a steadfast force, June Mar Fajardo was the main reason San Miguel Beer dominated the Philippine Cup.

The Beermen have won the last five purely Filipino conferences with the 6-foot-10 fajardo as a mainstay.

With Fajardo retired from the Philippine Cup due to a broken right shin, the rest of the beers believe that the only right to return the favor.

“The team’s morale was low at first, but it picked up after a few hours. They were excited and said, “Let’s do it for June March.” He helped us a lot to win the (previous) championship, “said Leo Austria, SMB’s head coach, in a story on the PBA website.

“In the last two exercises (without Fajardo) the players answered.”

With the current five-time MVP going indefinitely, San Miguel needs to find ways to fill a huge gap at both ends of the floor.

Fajardo averaged 18.7 points, 13 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks last season.

“It is really difficult for us because we have all known for the past five years that June Mar is our cornerstone. It has helped us a lot to win championships,” said Austria. “But as I told the team, San Miguel is not June March and everyone has to improve. “

Luckily for the beermen, they remain one of the league’s strongest teams even in Fajardo’s absence, with a number of veterans in Arwind Santos, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo and Moala Tautuaa, which highlighted Austria.

“I think Tautuaa is a big man who can fill the role, but we all know how big the role June Mar is, and Mo needs the help and support of the team,” said Austria, whose other great men Centers rarely use Billy Mamaril and Russel Escoto.

“Mo started to ascend. His reaction was good and he tries his best to help the team. And the good thing is that everyone is ready to help. June Mar is June Mar. No one can really fill his position, so a concerted effort is needed, ”he added.

Since Fajardo is likely to be out for a long time since he starts rehabilitation after a knife stab on Tuesday, Austria is looking for another great man who can tackle his team’s problem in advance.

“Right now we’re trying to find out and we’re looking for someone who can be our backup,” he said.

San Miguel Beer begins defending his title against Magnolia at the start of the 45th PBA season on March 1 at the Araneta Coliseum.

