Super Bowl LIV: 49ers (15-3) vs Chiefs (14-4)

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Where: Hardrock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Line: Chiefs of 1

49ERS OFFENSE VS. CHIEFS DEFENSE

The chiefs’ defense has done what no team has done in the past month – titans Derrick Henry run back. The Chiefs held Henry at 69 rush places for the first time in 50 years to reach the Super Bowl. But the 49ers have the best assault in the NFL and it’s hard to argue what they did in the postseason. They punished the Minnesota Vikings for 186 rushes in 47 attempts and only needed 19 pass attempts to win the blowout division round. Breakout star Raheem Mostert shredded the Green Bay Packers for 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the NFC title game. The Chiefs deserve to slow Henry down, but the 49ers’ running game is a very different beast. They have excellent blocking, excess returns and are probably the best running scheme in the league. The bosses have to force the 49ers to throw the ball with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But the 49ers also have problems with passing, with all-pro tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The bosses have the playmakers to create defensive-ended sales with Frank Clark, a defensive duel against Chris Jones and safety tyrant Mathieu. Garoppolo is known for making one or two mistakes in games. EDGE: 49er

CHIEFS OFFENSE VS. 49ERS DEFENSE

This is the matchup that Super Bowl LIV could decide. The best defense against the best offensive. Power against speed. Defense wins championships? Or is betting on the star quarterback the right way? Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing this season with 615 passes, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in victories against the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans at an outstanding level. Mahomes and his offensive weapons Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Damien Williams and the rest of the cast light up the scoreboard, but they have had slow starts and followed the Texans 24-0 and the Titans 10-0. They can probably be can’t afford to lag behind the 49ers’ defense, which begins with their wild line of defense. Star newcomer Nick Bosa has lit the defense, and his teammates on the defensive line have enjoyed the one-on-one matches. The Chiefs’ offense is hard to deal with, but the 49ers are full of playmakers and they are healthy. You can rush the quarterback with four defenders (DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, Bosa), while Kwon Alexander controls the midfielder and cornerback coach Richard Sherman the secondary player. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed twice on his offensive against this defense. Mahomes and the chiefs will have their hands full. EDGE: 49er

SPECIAL TEAMS

The chiefs do not score points that only apply to crimes. You can change the swing of any kick return game with the fast return men Hill and Hardman. The 49ers have no game changer in special teams, but have a reliable kicker in Robbie Gould, who scored 23 out of 31 field goals and 41 out of 42 extra points in the regular season. Chief Harrison Butker, known as one of the best kickers in the NFL, scored 34 of 38 field goals and 45 of 48 extra points in the regular season. EDGE: Chiefs

COACHING

There is currently no better tandem than that of the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, the head coach who leads the offensive, and Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator. Saleh hasn’t made an appearance as head coach, but he continues to prove that the teams are wrong about what his defenses did this postseason. Shanahan will be on the lookout for redemption due to his previous appearance in the Super Bowl when his Atlanta Falcons had a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots. Shanahan, the Hawks’ offensive coordinator at the time, was heavily criticized for calling Super Bowl LI. Shanahan will be motivated, but it feels like Andy Reid’s year. The Chiefs’ coach was one of the best head coaches of this century, but he is ringless and lost his lonely Super Bowl appearance 15 years ago when he led the Philadelphia Eagles against the patriots. EDGE: Chiefs

INTANGIBLE

Deciding the bosses’ offensive against the 49ers’s defense was not easy, but if the game boils down to the last minutes, the bosses will have the advantage with Mahomes on their side. Garoppolo had no heroic moments this postseason because the 49ers didn’t need them in the two blowout victories. Garoppolo was mocked on social media for not doing his contribution to the Super Bowl in San Francisco, but watching what he did in regular season games against the Rams, Seahawks and Saints. He had his most important moments in 2019. But with the game on the line, there is probably currently no one better than Mahomes. EDGE: Chiefs

TO SEE MATCHUP

Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill versus 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

Sherman talks garbage again and that means he has returned to his dominant behaviors on the field. He took the best wide-angle receiver of an opposing team with him most of the season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did the same against Hill. If Mahomes cannot reach his quick long-range goal, the game slows down with short passes for Kelce and others. That would be a good sign for the Niners, who are slowing down the pace and want to limit the possibilities of Mahomes.

FORECAST

49ers 34, Chiefs 31

It feels like Reid’s year to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But the 49ers have the depth of defense to disrupt Mahomes and a bottom game to keep the ball away from the Chiefs’ quarterback. Expect a slow start from both sides before trading touchdowns in the second half. It will depend on the last two minutes and Garoppolo will finally have his heroic moment on the biggest stage of the game to calm the doubters.

