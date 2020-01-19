advertisement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will be fired by Nick Bosa (97) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California (AP Photo) / Ben Margot)

Arik Armstead (91) of the San Francisco 49ers responded after kicker Robbie Gould scored a field goal against Green Bay in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California (AP.) Packers had shot photo / Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers ‘Richie James Jr. (13) runs ahead of Green Bay Packers’ Ty Summers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Tony Avelar)

Green Bay Packer’s close end Marcedes Lewis, right, falls to the ground in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, in front of San Francisco free security officer Jimmie Ward (20). California (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will be playing in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)



Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plays in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, against the San Francisco 49ers (AP Photo / Ben Margot) ,

Raheem Mostert (31) will face the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Tony Avelar) advertisement

Jimmy Garoppolo (10), quarterback of San Francisco 49, wants to match against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Tony Avelar)

A San Francisco 49ers fan cheers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Deebo Samuel is attacked by Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Matt York)



Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) fires San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Tony Avelar)

A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will step to the sidelines in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

The San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders will perform in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Matt York)

San Francisco’s 49er defense Nick Bosa (97) fires Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first half of the NFL NFC championship game January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California (AP Photo / Ben Margot )



Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will be released by San Francisco 49ers defender Nick Bosa in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California (AP Photo / Tony Avelar))

San Francisco 49er kicker Robbie Gould (9) scores a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California (AP Photo / Ben Margot) ,

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be released by San Francisco 49er defender Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo / Matt York)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is fired by Nick Bosa, the bottom of the San Francisco 49ers. DeForest Buckner (99) will follow the game in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19. 2020 in Santa Clara, California (AP Photo / Ben Margot)



The defensive end of San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa (97) will be unveiled ahead of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA – From No. 2 in the draft to one of the last two standing teams.

It was a remarkable turn for the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo largely a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20 for Sunday’s NFC championship.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play for the championship in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks. The Chiefs won the AFC title fight 35: 24 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“Our team, it’s incredible to be part of it,” said Garoppolo. “We can win in so many different ways. Raheem, these guys up front, the tight ends obviously only dominated tonight. It was fun.”

The Niners won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Last season it ended 4: 12 after Garoppolo suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in week 3.

San Francisco is now one of two remaining teams after Rodgers and the Packers (14-4) took a second win this season. The 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after four or fewer wins, along with Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who was injured seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become an important part of the top NFC team this year. In the regular season, he led the Niners with 772 meters and delivered a performance for all ages in the NFC title game.

He was in the second highest hurry in a playoff game after Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

“You know, frankly, I just woke up like it was some other game,” said Mostert. “It was one of those things where, once we’re all in a groove, we just keep going, keep going, and we did.”

He started when he burst 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the standings on San Francisco’s second drive, and tore long runs behind impressive blocks.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

“It worked,” said Shanahan of the race-heavy approach. “If it works, stick with it. Our boys run so hard, our O-line comes from the ball, our backs, all 11 of our boys as they have been all year round. The boys fought hard, we will do everything in theirs Give hands. ”

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt in November with a defeat of 37-8 and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising ride in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in the half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season against the Niners, except for a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones on the opening of the second quarter for its first third rebuild in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers sealed the trip with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but by then the game had gotten too far out of hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

CALM DAY

The Niners asked very little Garoppolo, who thanks to the great running game and the one-sided score only threw eight passes. He played for 24 minutes between his sixth and seventh rounds and ended with six finishes for 77 yards.

PASSING FAVRE

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven direct playoff games with at least two TD throws, one less than Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURY

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after an injury to his pectoral muscle in the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left with a thumb injury in the second half.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

