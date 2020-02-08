Woodlands Indian Cuisine on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth. (Google Street View)
Between January 7 and February 1, 17 restaurants in the San Fernando Valley were closed due to health risks.
The Los Angeles County Health Department reports that roach health permits, no permits, rodents, or hot water have not been suspended.
Food businesses whose permits are pending must close until another inspection finds that the issues have been resolved. Closures can occur during routine, owner-initiated inspections, reclamations, and re-inspections.
The department did not disclose details of the type of cockroaches and rodents – how many and where in the facility they were found.
If a food facility suffers from cockroach, fly or rodent infestation, sewage problems or because no water runs through the facility, it will lose an additional seven points over the four points deducted for serious health injuries. Every time two major health hazards, such as unsafe food temperatures, are identified, the facility loses three additional points in its inspection rating.
Here are the facilities that have been closed. The grades and points listed were closed on the day
Woodlands Indian cuisine
Location: 9840 Topanga Canyon Blvd., A, Chatsworth
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 7th
Reopening date: Jan. 9
Rating: B, 81
La Tapachulteca restaurant
Location: 9023 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 8th
Reopening: The facility is still closed
Note: B, 80
Texas Cattle Co.
Location: 44206 W. 10th St., Lancaster
Locking reason: rodents
Deadline: January 14th
Reopening: The facility is still closed
Note: B, 89
Izzy’s Cafe
Location: 19304 Vanowen St., Reseda
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 14th
Reopening date: Jan 17th
Note: B, 80
Rincon Salvadorano
Location: 14438 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys
Reason for closure: no health permit
Deadline: January 14th
Reopening date: Jan. 15
Note: A, 96
My fish stop
Location: 14843 1/2 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Reason for closure: no health permit
Deadline: January 14th
Reopening Date: Jan 14
Note: A, 97
Wins Southeast Asian cuisine
Location: 11688 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
Locking reason: rodents
Deadline: January 14th
Reopening Date: Jan 14
Rating: B, 81
California Sushi & Teriyaki
Location: 8315 De Soto Ave., Canoga Park
Reason for closure: no hot water
Deadline: January 15th
Reopening date: 16.01
Note: B, 85
Angry Birdz Chicken
Location: 8263 Sepulveda Blvd., Panorama City
Reason for closure: no hot water
Deadline: January 15th
Reopening date: 16.01
Rating: B, 81
Casa Guitierrez
Location: 8847 Elizabeth Lake Road, Palmdale
Locking reason: rodents
Submission deadline: Jan 17th
Reopening date: Jan. 19
Note: C, 76
spice season
Location: 11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 21
Reopening: January 23
Note: B, 82
Georges Cucina Italiana
Location: 1418 W. Kenneth Road Glendale
Reason for closure: no health permit
Deadline: January 27th
Reopening date: Jan. 27
Note: A, 92
Coffee bean & tea leaf
Location: 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Submission deadline: January 28th
Reopening: The facility is still closed
Note: B, 85
Panaderia Jerez
Location: 20931 Roscoe Blvd., Canoga Park
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 30th
Reopening: The facility is still closed
Note: B, 83
Little Caesars
Location: 1773 E. Palmdale Blvd., #E, Palmdale
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 30th
Reopening date: February 1st
Rating: B, 81
Sheraton Universal Home Kitchen
Location: 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City
Reason for closure: cockroaches
Deadline: January 30th
Reopening date: February 1st
Note: B, 83
Something vegan
Location: 10000 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
Locking reason: rodents
Deadline: January 31
Reopening: The facility is still closed
Rating: B, 81