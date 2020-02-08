advertisement

Woodlands Indian Cuisine on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth. (Google Street View)

Between January 7 and February 1, 17 restaurants in the San Fernando Valley were closed due to health risks.

The Los Angeles County Health Department reports that roach health permits, no permits, rodents, or hot water have not been suspended.

Food businesses whose permits are pending must close until another inspection finds that the issues have been resolved. Closures can occur during routine, owner-initiated inspections, reclamations, and re-inspections.

The department did not disclose details of the type of cockroaches and rodents – how many and where in the facility they were found.

If a food facility suffers from cockroach, fly or rodent infestation, sewage problems or because no water runs through the facility, it will lose an additional seven points over the four points deducted for serious health injuries. Every time two major health hazards, such as unsafe food temperatures, are identified, the facility loses three additional points in its inspection rating.

Here are the facilities that have been closed. The grades and points listed were closed on the day

Woodlands Indian cuisine

Location: 9840 Topanga Canyon Blvd., A, Chatsworth

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 7th

Reopening date: Jan. 9

Rating: B, 81

La Tapachulteca restaurant

Location: 9023 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 8th

Reopening: The facility is still closed

Note: B, 80

Texas Cattle Co.

Location: 44206 W. 10th St., Lancaster

Locking reason: rodents

Deadline: January 14th

Reopening: The facility is still closed

Note: B, 89

Izzy’s Cafe

Location: 19304 Vanowen St., Reseda

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 14th

Reopening date: Jan 17th

Note: B, 80

Rincon Salvadorano

Location: 14438 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys

Reason for closure: no health permit

Deadline: January 14th

Reopening date: Jan. 15

Note: A, 96

My fish stop

Location: 14843 1/2 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Reason for closure: no health permit

Deadline: January 14th

Reopening Date: Jan 14

Note: A, 97

Wins Southeast Asian cuisine

Location: 11688 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

Locking reason: rodents

Deadline: January 14th

Reopening Date: Jan 14

Rating: B, 81

California Sushi & Teriyaki

Location: 8315 De Soto Ave., Canoga Park

Reason for closure: no hot water

Deadline: January 15th

Reopening date: 16.01

Note: B, 85

Angry Birdz Chicken

Location: 8263 Sepulveda Blvd., Panorama City

Reason for closure: no hot water

Deadline: January 15th

Reopening date: 16.01

Rating: B, 81

Casa Guitierrez

Location: 8847 Elizabeth Lake Road, Palmdale

Locking reason: rodents

Submission deadline: Jan 17th

Reopening date: Jan. 19

Note: C, 76

spice season

Location: 11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 21

Reopening: January 23

Note: B, 82

Georges Cucina Italiana

Location: 1418 W. Kenneth Road Glendale

Reason for closure: no health permit

Deadline: January 27th

Reopening date: Jan. 27

Note: A, 92

Coffee bean & tea leaf

Location: 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Submission deadline: January 28th

Reopening: The facility is still closed

Note: B, 85

Panaderia Jerez

Location: 20931 Roscoe Blvd., Canoga Park

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 30th

Reopening: The facility is still closed

Note: B, 83

Little Caesars

Location: 1773 E. Palmdale Blvd., #E, Palmdale

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 30th

Reopening date: February 1st

Rating: B, 81

Sheraton Universal Home Kitchen

Location: 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City

Reason for closure: cockroaches

Deadline: January 30th

Reopening date: February 1st

Note: B, 83

Something vegan

Location: 10000 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

Locking reason: rodents

Deadline: January 31

Reopening: The facility is still closed

Rating: B, 81

