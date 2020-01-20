advertisement

What are the biggest NCAA basketball questions you have this week? We’ll answer them all in this week’s mailbag, including a look at the state of San Diego and the ACC.

With just the Super Bowl in the soccer calendar, the NCAA basketball season is the focus of the sports world. And this year we only know that we don’t know anything. We thought Duke, Auburn and Butler split up as elite teams at this time last week. Now everyone is riding on streaks of bad luck in two games.

What other questions did this week’s actions raise? This Monday morning mailbag is about an unbeaten state of San Diego, racing in the ACC and the Big Ten, and more.

advertisement

Do you have a college basketball or NBA design question you want to answer? Take part in the conversation on Twitter @ brauf33. Thanks as always to those who contributed this week.

Considerations about @SDSU @Aztec_MBB as the only remaining UNDEFEATED @NCAA MBB team? Time to move up from rank 7 ?? #goaztecs

– GO NINERS (Sportie Spice) (@ powerssports9) January 19, 2020

The Aztecs are justifiably good and are up for a one in the NCAA tournament even if they lose a game or two on the rest of the way. They have quality wins against BYU, Creighton, Iowa, Utah and Utah State, a legitimate star in Malachi Flynn, and a versatile supporting cast. My guess is that they will be ranked 3rd behind Gonzaga and Baylor this week.

The ACC is a mess, to say the least. Who can dance best besides Duke, FSU and Louisville? I am sure that your answer will of course also include my Syracuse Orange 🙂

– Neil Adler (@DAMNTWIN), January 19, 2020

I think four NCAA tournament bids are all ACC gets this year. These three – Duke, Florida State, and Louisville – are obviously castles. And at some point a fourth team will appear (someone has to win the middle class games, right?), But there are a handful of teams in the mix. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State and Pitt all appear to be in this group.

It is probably Virginia at the moment because, as bad as their offense is, I trust their defense and coaching. According to them, I think Pitt could best end up winning against FSU in the back pocket.

If people think Big 10 is that strong, why do they punish teams if they lose? Especially away games. Seems contradictory.

– George Jahogavitch (@ rootboyslim2002), January 19, 2020

That’s a good question. Well, you should be punished if you lose, especially if it is a lower ranked team. For the Big Ten, however, I see respect after winning after losing. There have been a few cases this year where a Big Ten team has suffered a defeat or two on the road to get back to where it was with a win. I think most have come to the conclusion that the Big Ten will be turned upside down this year so that more teams will start to score more mistakes.

Is this finally the year when the Missouri Valley Conference @ValleyHoops @MVCsports, which is underestimated again and again, receives the numerous bids it deserves? UNI, Bradley and Loyola could all win one or two wins.

– Douglas Smith (@ JDSmith343), January 19, 2020

You have a shot, though unlikely. Northern Iowa should be the order of the day given their record and non-conference victories against South Carolina and Colorado, even if the loss of the State of Illinois hurts them. The Panthers can probably lose two or three more games and still get one as long as they belong to respectable teams.

What does your first All America team look like at the moment?

– B&N Sports (@_BNSports) January 19, 2020

This will depend to some extent on the national player’s power rankings on Friday, though a few things have changed this weekend. I would go:

Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

Cassius Winston, PG, State of Michigan

Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Luka Garza, PF / C, Iowa

Does any of the turbulence in the CBB (disruption / bad loss / relative parity) have a real impact on the lottery? Or do the players appear in the correct order regardless of the team strength?

– Withers (@WitRobertson) January 19, 2020

Not really, aside from opening the door to lesser-known players from smaller schools, jump on the lottery. The biggest effect it has is on the awareness and media exposure surrounding those prospects. The prospects are largely independent of a team’s record, which is why we have seen that people like Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz are number 1 in the overall standings despite the absence of the NCAA tournament.

Next: Rauf Report – Top weekly takeaways

Robin Hood or Peter Pan – who wins in a fight? – Texas E Reardon IV (@texasreardon)

Peter Pan. He has Tinkerbell and a whole team of Lost Boys in his corner. He also spends most of his life dealing with pirates. I have to think that this experience works in his favor.

advertisement