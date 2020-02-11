advertisement

San Beda overwhelmed Mapua on Tuesday with 25:19, 25: 17, 25: 19 and completed the semi-final line-up of the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center. The Lady Red Spikers improved to 6-2. San Beda will end his qualifying round against Lyceum on Friday with a look at a better position. The Mendiola-based team is currently tied for third place (6-2) with Perpetual Help. Both are half a game behind defending champion Arellano University (6-1) in the race for number 2.

