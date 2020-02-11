advertisement

With the annual Unpacked event from Samsung now in the books, there is no shortage of stories and announcements to parse. To begin with, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Flip Z earlier today, a brand new foldable phone that looks considerably more impressive than the joke that was the Galaxy Fold. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 lineup from Samsung represents the most important step in the world of 5G.

That said, one area in particular that is worth focusing on is center for all the new camera technologies that Samsung has been able to incorporate in its S20 setup. Apart from photos with super high resolution and the ability to record video in 8K, Space Zoom is the only thing that caught my attention.

Although the Space Zoom name may seem a bit gimmicky, the underlying technology is impressive and offers users an incredible opportunity to zoom in while taking a photo.

advertisement

The Samsung press release reads in part:

With the Space Zoom technology of the Galaxy S20 you can zoom in even when you are far away. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 + with Space Zoom, our AI-based super resolution zoom, or step up to 100x Space Zoom, with the revolutionary folded lens on the S20 Ultra with 10x hybrid optical zoom lens.

It is easy to get bogged down or lost in all different numbers, therefore the Space Zoom function can only be fully appreciated with a handy video preview.

Another example of Space Zoom in action that you may have seen earlier today is shown below. The fact that this can be done with a smartphone as opposed to an expensive video camera is incredible.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCAJIcNftDo [/ embed]

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

.

advertisement