advertisement

The launch of the Galaxy S20 is only a few weeks away, which means that the rumors about the Galaxy S20 are only getting worse. We recently saw the Galaxy S20 in the wild for the first time, the Plus version, and learned many specifications for two of the three models, including the affordable S20 and the S20 Plus. I have always told you that some specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra are still secret. Yes, the three phones will share the same basic hardware, including the Snapdragon 865 chip or the Exynos equivalent, and 12 GB of RAM. Apart from that, I also told you that the first phone in the world with 16 GB RAM is possible this year and that this will not be a Galaxy S20. It appears that this may not be the case, because the Ultra comes in a 16 GB RAM variant. Not only that, but the most expensive Galaxy S20 version will have a few other insane specifications.

Max Weinbach from xda developers, who posted the first S20 + photos online a few days ago, has an almost complete specification sheet for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone. Although the screen size is still missing in action, the speaker showed that the phone will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. In addition, you also get a microSD slot that supports 1 TB microSD cards.

The memory is 12 GB for the basic model, but you can also score a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 16 GB RAM.

advertisement

When it comes to battery size, the Ultra has a huge 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W charging that charges the phone from 0 to 100% in 74 minutes.

The S20 Ultra 5G retains the SD card slot. Support up to 1 TB.

It will also be available in 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB and have an option for 12 GB and 16 GB RAM.

108MP head, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.

5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging option. 0 to 100% in 74 minutes.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Weinbach also published details about the phone’s reversing camera system, with specifications for three of the four sensors. We are looking at a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel with 10x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

In another second tweet, he gave us a look at the expected S20 Ultra camera settings, with a focus on the periscope camera that supports 100x hybrid zoom lens, a feature that is apparently called Space Zoom.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe placed the S20 camera specifications for all three handsets and seemed to confirm Weinbach’s claims:

S20: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP

S20 +: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + ToF

S20U: 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + ToF

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

We may not have mentioned the screen size of the S20 Ultra 5G in these leaks, but Ice also noted a compromise that Samsung made for all S20 phones when it comes to screen quality. Apparently you can’t link the 2K resolution to the 120Hz refresh rate of the screen. You have to choose either a 2K screen at 60Hz or Full HD resolution at 120Hz.

Now it can be said with certainty that Samsung has canceled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we cannot have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion about this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

With all this in mind, however, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G certainly looks like a monster phone, when it comes to hardware, one that Samsung’s rivals may have a difficult time to match.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

advertisement