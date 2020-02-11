advertisement

Samsung held a press conference in San Francisco on Tuesday to unveil the flagships it developed for the first half of 2020, and you’ve probably heard the news that something was going on. If you were surprised to hear that a Galaxy S20 series of phones had just been unveiled, this probably means that you haven’t really followed the technical pulse lately. How on earth did we get to the Galaxy S20 and what happened to the Galaxy S11? Will there be a Galaxy S11? We have all the answers for you.

In short, Samsung decided to jump from Galaxy S10 all the way to Galaxy S20 and completely skip the expected Galaxy S11. Galaxy S11 was for a long time the nickname we used when we talked about the upcoming Galaxy S10 successor, until it became known that Samsung would do differently this year. The decision is both sad and brilliant, because it is unclear what the motives of Samsung are.

The sad part

Some rumors said that Samsung wanted to throw away the idea that the Galaxy S follows the latest iPhone, although that is true and will always be. Samsung will always follow Apple’s lead, regardless of what the newest Galaxy S is called. Some buyers may think that the Galaxy S11 is inferior to the iPhone 12 because of the numbering scheme, reports said, and that’s why Samsung is changing the name. That is both true and false at the same time. No, the 2020 Galaxy S will not be more powerful than the upcoming iPhone 12 when it comes to performance, for various reasons, all of which are beyond Samsung’s control. That makes the Galaxy S11 (S20) not a bad phone, because it will undoubtedly be one of the best of the year. For many, the Galaxy S20 will even be better than the iPhone 12, because it’s always a matter of personal preference.

Huawei, by the way, drew a similar movement with the P and Mate lines a few years ago, from P10 and Mate 10 to P20 and Mate 20. But this year, Huawei is launching the P40 and Mate 40 Pro flagships. Does this mean that the P40 / Mate 40 is better than the S20 because 40 is a larger number?

The brilliant

Others said that Samsung matches the numbering scheme to the year. That’s why the Galaxy S20 series synchronizes with 2020. If that’s the real reason, it’s actually brilliant. Of course, the Galaxy S21 may not roll off the tongue next year, but in time Samsung will be able to throw away the figures altogether, as customers are trained to link the handsets to the year, just like with our laptops. It is also reasonable to assume that the Galaxy Note 10 successor that will be launched in August is called the Galaxy Note 20.

Regardless of why Samsung thought the numbering system should be shaken, the fact remains that the Galaxy S is Samsung’s best brand – a brand that weighs a lot, no matter how uncertain Samsung is. And a Galaxy S11 would probably have sold just as well or badly as the Galaxy S20.

The stupid one

While we are busy, Samsung has changed one more thing when it comes to marketing the latest Galaxy S line. It almost perfectly copied Apple’s latest move – but immediately hit the ball when it reached the goal line.

Apple launched three iPhone 11 models last fall: the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, successors of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. That is a brilliant marketing for the cheapest model, which, incidentally, became the best-selling telephone in the 2019 holiday quarter. One of the reasons why the iPhone 11 sells so well is the price. The phone, which is essentially a smaller Pro with a missing camera, starts at $ 699.

Samsung followed the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 + with the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra respectively. However, Samsung has priced the successor of its best-selling Galaxy S10 version much too high, making it a lot more expensive than the iPhone 11, which is its biggest rival. If the Galaxy S20 sales do not meet Samsung’s high expectations, it is the price structure of the series that gets the blame, not the name of the phone.

So that’s how it all went. The Galaxy S11 is no longer; long live the Galaxy S20. That is the phone you will ask in stores if and when you decide this year to upgrade to a new Galaxy S model.

