We know that Samsung is going to have an incredibly busy year with a number of phones expected to be launched in the first half of the year, but we still don’t know for sure in which order they will be introduced. Presumably the Galaxy S10 Lite has appeared in countless leaks, the last few weeks are now being revealed every day, but then the 2020 flagships will be revealed in February. But could the Galaxy Fold 2 be the first flagship next year?

Yonhap News Agency quoted on the weekend that Samsung will release its new clamshell foldable phone (which we have called the Galaxy Fold 2) for the Galaxy S11 in February 2020. It is said that Samsung is talking to three mobile providers in South Korea to sell the phone.

After the lukewarm reaction to the first Galaxy Fold on the unveiling at the beginning of this year, and the chaos that ensued when review models started to roll to the press, it is understandable that Samsung wants to leave that chapter behind as quickly as possible. And so the sources of Yonhap believe that when Samsung announces the redesigned foldable during its Unpacked event in mid-February, it is immediately available for purchase.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy Fold 2 has a 6.7-inch screen (typically smaller than the 7.3-inch screen of the original) and folds on the horizontal axis instead of the vertical. Although the Galaxy Fold is sold for nearly $ 2,000, sources say the follow-up will “be available in the middle of $ 1,000.” A cheaper price point will be vital if Samsung wants to achieve the reported target of 6 million foldable sales.

Finally, the report notes that Samsung plans to launch a real sequel to the Galaxy Fold by the end of 2020, indicating that the phone unveiled early next year is likely to have a different name.

