The days of adolescence may be long behind us now, but nothing can stimulate nostalgia like a technical product from the past. The flip phone was swung like a badge of honor. Incoming calls were answered with flying colors, as the phone’s screen opened with a hair tip and greeting that was loud enough for people to turn within a five mile radius, hoping they could see the device and your coolness could recognize.

But in the trend trend, the flip phone disappeared in the dark as models like the iPhone from Apple came to power. However, this changed in 2019 when Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold and a return to the foldable phone thanks to the Infinity Flex Display. While the phone was certainly appreciated by fans, there was news at the company’s unpacked event that revealed the new line of S20 smartphones – the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra – as well as a new foldable phone set that revealed the market should come: the Galaxy Z Flip.

You can find all the details here, including when to get them in Australia and how much they cost.

characteristics

According to Samsung, the Z Flip has a foldable 6.7-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21.9: 9 and a resolution of FHD + (2636 x 1080). Galaxy Fold fans had the idea that they could reunite with a foldable model similar to what they had in their youth. But as powerful as nostalgia may be, the fold’s display was fragile. Many found a plastic sheet to be quite thin. In contrast, the Z Flip has an “Ultra Thin Glass” display and a centrally arranged pinhole camera on the inside for selfies

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip opens like a cosmetic bag and opens up to a 6.7-inch screen. PICTURED: JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images.

This glass is supposed to do better than the screen of the Galaxy Fold. (It is also said to stand 200,000 bends. We won’t test this in person, but we hope it’s true.) There’s also a second display on the outside of the device: a 300 x 116 (1.1 inch ) Large OLED panel, on which the time can be displayed and simple notifications can be displayed. Samsung also took advantage of the new foldable form factor and offered a flex mode that allows you to use apps like YouTube in a new way that is reminiscent of a laptop. For example, you can display a video on the top half of the screen while typing on the bottom half.

Inside there is a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a 3,300 mAh dual battery.

cameras

Ah, the feature we all waited for with breath. Technology companies know that the cameras they have are the greatest attraction to phones these days. These cameras are so advanced that for many they replace the need for a professional camera. So fans will be happy to hear that the Z Flip has three cameras: a dual-camera setup on the outside of the phone, consisting of two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, a regular wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle and so on inside there is a 10 megapixel selfie camera that is cut out at the top of the display.

key specifications

Indoor display: 6.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED display (21.9: 9) Infinity Flex display 2636 x 1080 425ppi

External display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display 300 x 112 303ppi

Operating system: Android 10

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB (no option for extended memory)

Camera: Dual rear 12MP Ultra Wide F2.2 and 12MP wide angle F1.8 lenses. 10MP Selfie F2.4 camera.

Battery: 3,200 mAH with quick charge and wireless charging

Connectivity: 4G and Wi-Fi

SIM: SIM or eSIM

Dimensions: 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3 mm (hinge) – 15.4 mm (sag) for folded and 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2 mm – 6.9 mm (screen) for folded , 183 g

Colors: Mirror Purple, Mirroe Black and Mirror Gold

Rebecca Hirst, Head of UK Mobile Product Development, speaks during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco. PICTURED: JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images.

Shops and networks

The phone has only a single USB-C port for charging and audio and supports wireless charging. A customized version of Android 10 is also running. In particular, in contrast to the new Galaxy S20 phone series, the phone does not support 5G and there is no expandable microSD card card slot and no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Release date and price

While the rest of the world receives the Z Flip this week, Australia has to wait. In fact, there is no word about when we will see the Galaxy Z Flip in Australia – we only know that it will be sometime in “the coming months”. The Z Flip will be available for sale to the rest of the world on February 14 in South Korea and the United States – just two days after its unveiling.

We also don’t know how much it will cost here, though it has a $ 1,380 MSRP in the U.S. (cheaper than the U.S. price for the upcoming Motorola Razr). That translates to around $ 2,055, but if you consider fun things like import tax, you should expect that amount to be higher.

