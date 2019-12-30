advertisement

For years, the HDTVs from Samsung have been delivering top quality image and they also have some incredibly sleek designs. It would indeed be difficult to find a TV manufacturer that is able to match what Samsung has been able to bring to the table in recent years.

However, Samsung is not satisfied with its laurels and reportedly will show off some new HDTV designs at CES 2020. Although 3D TV was nothing more than a whim and curved OLED panels never seemed to get much grip, Samsung at CES hopes that it will be more lucky with a brand new Zero Bezel TV.

For as thin as bezels have become on current HDTVs, Samsung plans to eliminate them altogether, according to a new report from SamMobile.

advertisement

The report claims that the borderless design is only available on models with a length of 65 inches and more.

Now you may be wondering: are there no rimless HDTVs already on the market? Yes and no. Although some TV manufacturers use that term in their marketing, the TVs in question still have a thin line. The Zero Bezel design by Samsung, on the other hand, is really borderless.

“Samsung is said to have completely removed the border around the Zero Bezel TV,” the report notes. “This has apparently been able to achieve this by welding the display panel and the housing of the TV together.”

This is incredibly intriguing, especially in the light of the gimmicks that TV manufacturers usually throw us up. Although it is quite possible that consumers are not interested in paying a premium for a borderless design, we are still very excited to view it.

Image source: AP / Shutterstock

advertisement