advertisement

Samsung, the same company that has repeatedly tripped over itself in its attempts to produce a decent foldable phone that did not become nonsense after a few days of use, is teasing a major revelation it plans for CES in just a few days . Get ready, people, for the introduction of Samsung next week from a sort of ‘artificial human’ called NEON that the company insists that it is much more than a step higher than Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby.

The website for this mysterious project is neon.life, which doesn’t reveal much more than – okay, maybe “living” in the address … means something. Oh, but the site contains a handy countdown clock that confirms that the grand unveiling will take place on January 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Honored to have so much coverage before we reveal. But unlike anything new, NEON is NOT about Bixby, or something you’ve seen before. #NEON is coming to # CES2020, so keep an eye on it! @neondotlife

advertisement

– NEON (@neondotlife) December 26, 2019

A Korea Herald report predicts that NEON will be a kind of new Samsung AI platform. The outlet also notes that NEON was developed by Samsung’s US-based STAR outfit (“STAR” for Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Lab), which is led by Pranav Mistry, Samsung’s youngest director. “A new emerging trend in AI is to make AI platforms look like people,” an industry official told the news service. “Global technical giants, including Samsung, are racing to create something that can be called AI assistants that resemble real people, beyond current device-based platforms.”

Whatever Samsung NEON wants to be, it seems that it can speak and understand multiple languages. That is, if the images on the NEON Twitter account in languages ​​such as English, Spanish, and Chinese serve as a clue.

That Twitter account has kept the mystery up by asking its followers and asking what NEON refers to. Some guesses are funny: “Skynet with a different name.” “Bixby rebranding.” “Holographic scanning and projecting for real-time communication such as calling or streaming.” We don’t have to wait much longer to see what Samsung is planning, and then the launch of another fully practical offering will be shown on CES and quickly find its way to general use, right?

Image source: Ahn Young-joon / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement