By Rachel Lerman and Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Samsung launched a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, on Tuesday, February 11th. It is the second attempt to sell customers cell phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Rebecca Hirst, Head of UK Mobile Product Development, speaks before photos of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Drew Blackard, director of U.S. mobile device product management, speaks at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, holds a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone in his hand when he spoke at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

This Friday, February 7, 2020, the photo shows the S20 phone series, the latest flagship product from the South Korean technology company, to be shown in London during a preview for reporters before the official launch on Tuesday, February 11. (AP Photo / Kelvin Chan)



This Friday, February 7, 2020, the photo shows an S20 series phone, the latest flagship product from the South Korean technology company, to be shown in London during a preview for reporters before the official launch on Tuesday, February 11. (AP Photo / Kelvin Chan)

The new phone can be flipped from a small square up to a traditional smartphone shape and will be available on February 14th from $ 1,380. The company announced the phone at a product event in San Francisco.

Samsung’s first foldable cell phone, the Galaxy Fold, was finally launched last September after delays and reports of screen failures. The fold, which is priced at almost $ 2,000, can be folded vertically rather than horizontally, as a flip-phone design would. Motorola also chose the flip phone approach with its new $ 1,500 Razr phone.

The foldable phones are an attempt by manufacturers to conquer a market with declining sales. Many consumers stick to old telephones for longer, also because new telephone functions increasingly offer marginal advantages. But these foldable models are priced higher and should appeal primarily to tech enthusiasts and technology experts.

“While this new category is very exciting, it is just beginning and will continue to evolve significantly,” said Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight. “These innovative new designs are nice to look at, but not a must for the users, but desirable features.”

The Z Flip can remain open at various angles to watch videos or take photos. When the phone is closed, it takes selfies and displays notifications in a small window on the cover. When unfolded, its screen measures 6.7 inches diagonally.

According to Samsung, fibers have been added to the gap between the hinge and the phone to keep dust out and improve hinge performance. This should fix the Galaxy Fold’s shortcomings.

For all others, Samsung offers the S series. Following the beginning of the 2020s, the South Korean company showed the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra and jumped straight to the S20 of its previous S10 series.

According to Samsung product manager Mark Holloway, the S20 phones are designed to take high-quality pictures in dark environments. The phones can take both videos and photos at the same time. Artificial intelligence is used to determine the best moments for taking the still images.

Samsung’s new focus on the camera follows other smartphone manufacturers. Apple announced last fall the iPhone 11, which offers an additional lens for wide-angle shots and combines multiple shots with software to improve images in low-light conditions. Pixel phones from Google also offer a similar function in low light conditions.

Samsung’s S cell phones already offer a larger viewing angle and some functions for low light. However, the company states that the new phones can focus on high-resolution photos and zoom 30- to 100-fold, depending on the model.

The S20 phones will be available for sale in the U.S. on March 6, and will cost between $ 1,000 and $ 1,400. All S20 models will be compatible with next-generation (5G) cellular networks, although this is still an early technology that consumers would not normally need. The Z Flip does not work with 5G networks.

When people came to Samsung’s kick-off event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, they came across a team that checked the security temperatures in the security line. This was probably a precautionary measure to look for the coronavirus. Samsung also offered hand disinfection stations and face masks in the event lobby.

