advertisement

Samsung unveiled its brand new flip phone in an Oscars surprise commercial that aired just moments after Brad Pitt’s first win – can you believe that? – Oscar for best supporting actor.

With the 92nd Academy Awards shortly before the unpacked keynote event on February 11th, Samsung preferred to test its next folding phone to give consumers a decent idea of ​​what the flip phone will look like.

advertisement

It is speculated that the folding phone has a glass screen, and it has been widely reported that it will be called The Galaxy Z Flip.

Check out the ad below:

Although we don’t get all the information about the highly anticipated new device, we get a glimpse of the tiny front display, the flip screen, and the two purple or black tones of the phone.

The ad begins with a small lettering at the bottom of the screen that reads, “You may notice a crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural feature of the screen.”

The phone is also great for video chatting. The display shows how it can be placed on a table at a practical 90 degree angle. We also see that the phone doesn’t seem to be fully folded. in contrast to the much criticized Motorola Razr.

The advertising that Serge Gainsbourg posted for the brisk French track Comic Strip ends with the slogan “Change the shape of the future”, which appears together with a teaser for the upcoming unpacked event.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether this will be a successor or companion to the $ 2,000 (£ 1,550) Galaxy Fold. However, it was rumored that this phone is much cheaper due to its smaller screen.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Flip Z will have a 6.7-inch folding display, two 12-megapixel cameras on the back and two batteries. It is also rumored that there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

The full unveiling of Flip Z will of course take place at the event on February 11th. As CNET reports, Samsung is also expected to launch three Galaxy S20 phones, replacing what was commonly referred to as the Galaxy S11 phone.

This partial disclosure comes after the newly released and fully foldable Motorola Razr has received complaints about creaking hinges.

The Razr’s CNET fold test has failed and is reported to endure no more than 27,000 folds. This would indicate that it will not withstand regular use. Samsung has to show that its new phone is much tougher.

advertisement