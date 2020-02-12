advertisement

Back in October, when Netflix premiered the Breaking Bad follow-up movie El Camino on the streaming service, it gave fans of the franchise looking for more content a satisfactory conclusion in the storyline about the unresolved future of Jesse Pinkman – specifically focused on what happened after he escaped the clutches of the neo-Nazi gang and was finally released from Walter White.

In the meantime, unless you were at a specific viewing in New York City on the release day of the October 11th movie, you may have missed a sidenote with the release of the movie. It marked the kick-off of a deeper collaboration between Samsung and the streamer (about which I wrote here at the time), one that began with the release of the film and was advertised to eventually record everything from an adapted Samsung TV channel to viewing parties and other events. That Friday, Samsung and Netflix organized a joint El Camino viewing party for fans and Samsung Smart TV owners at Samsung 837 in New York, a screening with a three-story Samsung display to show the film, and compelling photo installations inspired by the set pieces of the film, including a replica El Camino car. I also wondered what else would be in store as a result of this collaboration – and on Tuesday at the Samsung Unpacked event, where it showed the new Galaxy S20 phones and Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds, as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip phone, Samsung gave an answer.

At some point during Tuesday’s event, Netflix CMO Jackie Lee-Joe has taken the stage to announce the arrival of some new features that Galaxy users can enjoy thanks to Netflix, such as goodies behind the scenes and bonus content. “In the coming months, Samsung mobile users will have access to a whole range of new and exciting bonus content based on some of your favorite Netflix Originals, accessible through Samsung Daily and Samsung channels,” said Lee-Joe. “The content will shed a light on our diverse mix of makers from all over the world, a selection of which will be given a Galaxy S20 to photograph this content themselves, giving them the freedom to continue to come up with new ways to tell their stories way. “

It is easy to see the potential benefits of the collaboration here for Netflix, which is facing increasing competition from new streaming rivals and is therefore becoming even more committed to seeing the world’s leading smartphone supplier. The majority of Netflix’s global subscriber base is currently outside the US (where the company is also growing most), which is reflected in the company’s increased investment in content in foreign languages, leading to a partnership with a leading international smartphone manufacturer as Samsung even more of a no-brainer.

The new Netflix content that is apparently exclusive to Samsung phones, contains bonus content that is linked to the originals of the streamer such as Narcos and Elite, two of today’s most popular TV series that happen to be all or largely in foreign languages. based.

This is probably the kind of thing Samsung and Netflix referred back to at that October event, when the companies were teasing that more fruits of their partnership would be revealed “in the near future.” At the time, Samsung also used the Samsung TV Plus platform to hypenize El Camino by releasing a modified channel that encourages Breaking Bad fans to count down to the release of the movie on Netflix – which makes it interesting to see what’s going on even more will result from this closer bond between the two companies.

