advertisement

Samsung did something a few days ago during its CES 2020 presentation that everyone noticed in the technology. The company stole a familiar image of a distinctive iPhone feature and used it to show off its own products. The Face ID icon, which Apple associated with the 3D face recognition feature that it introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, appeared during the Samsung press event and left everyone in the audience confused. And soon everyone criticized Samsung for clearly copying Apple – even some of Samsung’s biggest fans. However, the problem is much greater than just copying Apple’s image.

Samsung used the Face ID icon during part of its CES presentation on Samsung Pass, a biometric-based product to verify your identity and help you “say goodbye to forgotten passwords,” according to the Samsung website (screenshot below).

Image source: Samsung

advertisement

The Samsung slide below means that all listed sensors can be used to authenticate users, including the retina, Face ID, heart rate / pulse, fingerprints, activity sensors and GPS. Samsung has never explicitly mentioned 3D face recognition or other biometric solutions in that slide.

Image source: Samsung

The presence of the Apple-like Face ID icon there is incredibly misleading. It is even a blatant lie. Users who know what the image means can assume that Samsung also has 3D face recognition on its devices, but that is not the case at all. Samsung phones use 2D face recognition, which is much less secure than a solution such as Apple’s Face ID. These two security functions are not even in the same competition. Moreover, most Samsung smartphones do not even have 2D face recognition.

Samsung’s own Samsung Pass site does not mention 3D face recognition, but mentions “face recognition” as one of the biometric data used on Samsung devices. The Face ID icon is not used on the site. But what is interesting about the screenshot below is that Samsung contains images of a phone that does not even exist. The handset below has no clear technology that can be used for iris recognition, let alone 3D face recognition.

Image source: Samsung

Apple’s Face ID technology is made possible by an advanced range of sensors and cameras that enable 3D face recognition (image below). The system is so complex and expensive to produce that it forced Apple to postpone the iPhone X release by more than a month in 2017. Only a few Android rivals tried to copy Face ID, starting with Xiaomi and Huawei in 2018 and then LG and Google in 2019. Indeed, even Google didn’t get it right from the start, as its 3D face unlocking system worked on Pixel 4 phones, even when users had their eyes closed.

Image source: Apple

Samsung is reportedly working on 3D face recognition technology for future devices, but it would be surprising to see a Face ID equivalent on the Galaxy S11 (S20) this year. These devices come with perforator displays that may not contain all required sensors.

By using the Face ID icon stolen from Apple, Samsung claims that face recognition technology is just as secure as Apple’s, and that is a lie. All the talk about data, user security and privacy is annoying, since Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users only discovered a few months ago that a person could use a fingerprint to unlock these devices. That was a shameful security flaw that Samsung faced, especially given that the advanced ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensors in those phones should be superior to the optical sensors used by competitors. This security oversight was so serious that some banks advised customers not to use the fingerprint sensor on the S10 or Note 10 phones to log in to their apps. Samsung solved the problem fairly quickly, but it is a relevant example that shows that Samsung might talk a bigger security game than it can deliver.

Although many of CES 2020’s technical blogs and news sites noticed that Samsung clearly disregarded Apple’s intellectual property – again – they failed to realize the implications of that slide. Samsung has yet to release an apology or explanation for that Face ID icon. But if you can still give the company the benefit of the doubt, a statement will come soon, perhaps at a future event where Samsung’s own version of Face ID may be revealed.

Finally, pretend it supports Face ID, just as Apple is not the only Samsung vaporware from CES 2020. There is an even bigger problem that needs to be recognized for what it is. Ironically, this is the kind of futuristic product that Samsung Pass is likely to use to protect user data and privacy.

The CES 2020 Samsung Pass segment from Samsung, where the Face ID icon from Apple was used, is included below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL1B_sxgILQ (/ embed)

Image source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock

.

advertisement