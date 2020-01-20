advertisement

Samsung rearranged its leadership last week and replaced its mobile boss with his second commander. DJ Koh will continue to lead the IT and mobile communications department. But it is Roh Tae-moon, the new person responsible for the smartphone business. As a veteran who came to work at Samsung in 1997, Roh is considered “a technical girl who is meticulous about telephone functions.”

The 51-year-old exec is credited with building the Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets, according to Bloomberg. Roh is the youngest president of the Samsung mobile division ever, Reuters reports, and he is apparently responsible for Samsung’s shift to outsourcing more handset production to save costs and compete better with Chinese rivals, including Huawei.

Huawei is currently just one of Samsung’s concerns, as other Chinese smartphone vendors have proven to be fierce competitors for Galaxy phones – the list includes Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus, to name just a few. Then there is Apple, the long-standing rival / business partner of Samsung, where the iPhone remains the main opponent for Galaxy S and Note flagships.

Roh will also monitor the newest type of smartphone from Samsung, the foldable. Samsung broke out last year with the launch of the Galaxy Fold under Koh, but it is expected that next month a more exciting Galaxy Z Flip will fold up.

Roh is likely to oversee the upcoming Unpacked event, scheduled for February 11 in San Francisco, where Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip. Roh will probably replace Koh on stage to introduce the new devices, although that is just speculation.

In addition to Roh, Samsung also promoted its network business manager Cheun Kyung-whoon as president to help Samsung make its networking activities an important money maker. Samsung may want to take advantage of the US ban on Huawei equipment, including 5G network components, to become a major player in networks in the coming years.

