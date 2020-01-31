advertisement

The Galaxy Z Flip is unveiled on 11 February alongside the Galaxy S20, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited. To start with, it is a clamshell device, just like the 2020 Razr, making it a lot easier to take with you. Secondly, the phone is supposed to have better specifications than the Razr, and it is said to be cheaper than both the foldable Motorola and the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

But the best rumor function of the Galaxy Z Flip concerns the screen quality. And Samsung may have just confirmed that the feature that we were most enthusiastic about might be on the Z Flip.

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Fold, even after it has been redesigned, is the plastic screen. It’s so fragile that Samsung warns you to handle it with care so that you don’t accidentally scratch or puncture it. The Z Flip may not have the same problem, various reports have suggested in recent months. The handset has a thin layer of glass on top of the OLED display, making the entire screen more resistant to damage.

advertisement

Dutch-language blog LetsGoDigital, known for finding trademarks and patents from all over the world, has found a trademark application for the word “UTG” that applies to multiple products with screens. The actual design of the word also seems to imply that it is related to folding devices.

Image source: Samsung via LetsGoDigital

UTG stands for Ultra Thin Glass, which are three words that we have recently seen in many Galaxy Z Flip reports. Having a foldable display made of glass is an important achievement and it is something that Samsung would like to intelligently trade and advertise in the future.

The UTG screens can measure less than 100 micrometers (µm) when it comes to thickness, says LetsGoDigital, and possibly as thin as 30 µm, which is the thickness of a human hair. UTG screens are scratch-resistant than plastic, but they are also more challenging to produce. It is unclear who makes them, although a report last year said that Corning developed foldable glass for future devices.

What is interesting about the UTG trademark documentation that Samsung submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on 30 January 2020 is that the name of Samsung is not really displayed. Instead, the trademark was filed by lawyers from Spain. However, the same association has filed other trademarks for Samsung and UTG is probably something that we see on multiple foldable Samsung phones this year.

It is said that the Galaxy Fold 2 has stylus support, which means that the phone must have a more resistant screen than the previous model. The S Pen would probably damage a plastic screen like that on the original Galaxy Fold, but it should work great on glass displays.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement