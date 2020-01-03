advertisement

Although mobile 5G networks are by no means everywhere in the area and have not been rolled out to offer sufficient coverage worldwide, this has not prevented manufacturers of smartphones such as Samsung from rushing to market new handsets that the fifth generation of support these networks. Samsung actually kicked off 2020 with an announcement that it now accounts for around 54% of the global 5G smartphone market – last year more than 6.7 million handsets shipped worldwide.

Simultaneously with the Friday announcement, where Samsung promises that “2020 will be the outbreak year” for 5G technology, the company also said it will bring the Galaxy Tab S6 5G – a tablet that combines the power and performance of Galaxy tablets with “ultra-fast speeds” – to Korea in the first quarter.

In a statement about what consumers can expect along these lines in 2020, Samsung Electronics president TM Roh promised that the company would bring 5G functionality to even more device categories this year. That can be anything from self-driving cars to smart speakers for the home.

This space will see much more activity as the year progresses, with companies such as Apple – wanting to release its new iPhone line-up with handsets that support 5G later this year – launching new phones and helping spread technology. For its part, Samsung believes that although 5G smartphones represented only around 1% of global smartphone sales in 2019, that figure will grow significantly, to 18% of global smartphone sales this year. That is according to Counterpoint Research vice president of research Neil Shah.

Much of it will probably depend on how fast networks extend the higher speeds that 5G promises over 4G networks, because that coverage is still very irregular depending on where you look. Nonetheless, the race has begun, with companies ranging from Apple to LG, Motorola, Xiaomi and others, alongside Samsung to quickly introduce new 5G-supported smartphones to be ready for that next wave.

