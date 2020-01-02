advertisement

Samsung is expected to have a huge CES 2020 event next week, at least according to recent teasers and reports. First of all, we know that Samsung will unveil the Neon-man during the event, which has been teasing for a while now. Second, several rumors in the past few weeks detailed Samsung’s next flagship phones with affordable prices and said the devices will be unveiled in Las Vegas in early January. CES has not seen too many smartphone releases, but that is the only logical place for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones for February. That’s because next month, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S11 (as S20) and the Galaxy Gen handset of the next generation. Although the Lite phones will share many of the main specifications of the regular S10 and Note 10 phones, they also have several new tricks of their own, including an “unprecedented” camera feature.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are both based on the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the more expensive, non-Lite versions, which means you should get the same overall Android 10 experience and performance. The phones also come with perforator screens, but the camera modules on the back look different than the S10 and Note 10.

We get square camera bubbles on the back, similar to the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4, and in line with what is expected from the Galaxy S11 handsets.

Samsung Insider Ice Universe said in its first leak of 2020 that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have an “unprecedented technology (optical image stabilization)” that will be even better than anything else on a current flagship phone.

The Galaxy S10 Lite uses an unprecedented OIS stabilization technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone.

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2020

If this is accurate, it means that the Lite versions of the S10 and Note 10 have better OIS technology for the primary camera. That is not enough to make the S10 Lite or Note 10 Lite better cameras than their predecessors, but the leak is nevertheless exciting.

Let’s not forget that Samsung uses cheaper handsets to introduce brand new smartphone functions before the same functions are implemented in next-generation flagships. Better OIS on these Lite phones means that the same technology will probably be used on the Galaxy S11, Fold 2 and Note 11 later this year.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

