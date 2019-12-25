advertisement

Without a doubt, the Galaxy S11 will be one of the most important Android handsets of the first half of the coming year. We’ve probably told you the same about every Galaxy S model that preceded it. But for the first time in the history of the iconic Samsung phone line, we may be witnessing a change that we didn’t necessarily see coming. The Galaxy S11 may not be called a Galaxy S11, however logical that name may be. Instead, something goes for something completely different, which could help it compete better against the iPhone, but also against its biggest Android rival.

The news comes from the famous insider Ice Universe, who posted two short tweets about the issue, without revealing too many details about the change.

Next year is 2020 and 20 is a new start.

If this is all true, and Ice has been right with Samsung before. The Galaxy S10 series is followed by the Galaxy S20 series.

A few reports in previous years suggested that Samsung might go for another Galaxy S to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the flagship phone, but that didn’t happen. In the future, however, a switch from S10 to S20 makes sense for the marketing of the handsets.

Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 12 in 2020 and iPhone 12 will dominate the news until September. Galaxy S11 sounds like a phone that is a generation behind the iPhone 12, and the fact is that every new Galaxy S phone is a better competitor for the iPhone that was launched a few months earlier, not the iPhone that follows. Switching to the Galaxy S20 would eliminate that perception, at least for customers who are not exactly familiar with the Galaxy S series. In the future, Samsung may launch the S30 in 2021 and then the S40.

If that sounds familiar, it is because it is what Huawei has done in recent years – we are looking at the Huawei P40 and Mate 40 Pro for 2020. Huawei may be excluded from Google services, but Samsung’s main rival in the Android ecosystem.

It is also worth noting that Samsung has used this numbering system for mid-range devices from the Galaxy A and M series, phones such as the Galaxy A90 or M40, respectively. Place the Galaxy S – and the Galaxy Note? – the same naming scheme makes sense in the large scheme of things.

Whatever the name, the Galaxy S11 or S20 will be one of the Android phones to pay attention to this March.

