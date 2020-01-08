advertisement

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which started this week, is all about networking, the panels, the guest appearances, but most of all: the big unveiling. Tech companies large and small, from Samsung to countless startups that you have never heard of, use the conference to gather news about their latest experiments, research projects and all their ideas for the Next Big Thing.

Speaking of Samsung, it has been reportedly the occasion for CES this week to show off one of its latest phones … almost completely private.

According to the Korean news channel ETNews, Samsung has its own stand set up to show off a new roll-up phone with an extendable screen for potential customers. We have previously reported on Samsung designs along these lines, and one of the things that stands out, in this case, is that by showing the phone privately, this is very much the anti-Galaxy Fold strategy. It has another strange form factor, with a familiar-looking long and somewhat narrow phone that can be pulled to the side to show what a small tablet-sized screen will be – and with the negative attention that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold experiment has generated, it might come as no surprise that Samsung is moving in the opposite direction with its marketing and keeping the circle so tight for now.

For an idea of ​​what this secret phone that Samsung showed this week in Las Vegas might look like, the designers of the Dutch technical news blog LetsGoDigital produced this color reproduction:

Image source: LetsGoDigital

That design contains a plastic screen similar to that of the Galaxy Folds. Pressing a button appears to be the mechanism that pulls the screen to its fully extended shape, turning a 6-inch screen into an 8-inch screen. Samsung is also not the only one pursuing this design, with companies ranging from LG to Xiaomi and TCL, among others, experimenting with a kind of pull-out design.

It is known that Samsung experimented with both a vertical and horizontal version of the above design, among the many other phone experiments of the South Korean tech giant. We have said it before and we say it again: the future of the smartphone design apparently looks much stranger and bizarre than we are used to.

Image source: Ahn Young-joon / AP / Shutterstock

