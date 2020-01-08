advertisement

If you’re looking for a brand new robust handset, you’re lucky because Samsung has just announced a brand new smartphone that everyone almost missed. The Galaxy Xcover Pro may not look as good as the regular Galaxy S10 or Note 10, but it still has a modern design for all screens that frankly looks even better than the Pixel 4 series from Google. We are looking at a great screen-to-body ratio on an Infinity-O phone that can lick a little and keep ticking.

The phone will be available in Europe for around € 500 ($ 555), WinFuture reports. That’s a great price for a handset with MIL-STD-810 and IP68 certifications, a phone that has to take a beating.

When it comes to specifications, we are looking at a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a perforator camera, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, microSD support, dual lens camera on the back (25- and 😎 megapixels), 13-megapixels selfiecamera, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery of 4,050 mAh. That battery supports 15 W charging via USB-C and can be replaced by the user, a rarity for handsets nowadays because most devices come with batteries that cannot be removed. But again, that is what you would want from a robust phone.

The Xcover Pro also has a push-to-talk button and must include a fingerprint sensor in the on / off button. The device can also be started with Android 10 on board, complete with Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 user interface at the top.

It is not quite the Galaxy S11 (S20) in terms of hardware, but the handset must still offer a decent experience, especially given the relatively affordable price. The S11 series, which is expected to be launched under a brand new Galaxy S20 name, has a higher entry price and design, faster chip and a brand new camera system with somewhere between three and five sensors, depending on the model. Although the S20 phones will have IP68 ratings, they are not as durable as the new Xcover Pro.

