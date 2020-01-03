advertisement

Samsung has finally unveiled its next flagship smartphones, although these are more budget-friendly versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 that are now available in stores. After weeks of rumors and leaks that led to a major leak that preceded the official announcement after a few minutes, Samsung removed the wraps from the two new “Lite” phones. What is really surprising about them is that while they fall into two different smartphone series – one is a Galaxy S while the other is a Galaxy Note – we are essentially looking at two different versions of the same phone.

Do you remember all those rumors that Samsung could combine the Galaxy S and Note lines into a single smartphone series? Well, we’re not quite there yet, but what the specs list below tells us is that it can happen quickly enough.

Image source: Samsung

There are several differences between the Galaxy S10 Lite (above) and the Note 10 Lite (below), with the first appearing to be the higher version of the two.

Image source: Samsung

Both handsets have almost the same design, with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O flat display on the front with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the top and in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as three-lens camera systems on the back. They also share the same RAM and storage configurations (6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB flash storage), pack the same 4,500 mAh battery and run Android 10 with one UI on top.

When it comes to processor choices, the Galaxy S10 Lite is the faster model, with a 7nm chip versus the 10nm chip in the Note 10 Lite.

Image source: Samsung

The S10 Lite also seems to have a better rear camera that includes the brand new Super Steady OIS wide-angle lens (48 megapixel). Connected to this are a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Note 10 Lite now has three 12-megapixel lenses, including ultra wide angle, wide angle and telephoto.

In the beginning it may be unclear why Samsung used two different camera modules for the phones. The Note 10 Lite has a square camera system, with the three sensors placed in an “L” -shaped configuration. The S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module, with the three lenses stacked on top of each other. Perhaps the Super Steady OIS camera should be labeled as seen above for marketing reasons, which would force Samsung to place that third lens under the Super Steady OIS lens instead of next to it. The simpler explanation, however, is that the Note 10 Lite comes with a built-in stylus, so the internal components probably had to be moved to accommodate the S Pen slot.

Image source: Samsung

Because of that stylus, the Note 10 Lite is also a bit heavier, thicker and slightly wider and larger than the S10 Lite. Price details and specific launch details have not yet been announced, but we can soon learn more about the two phones at CES 2020 next week.

Image source: Samsung

