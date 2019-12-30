advertisement

New rumors keep coming in about a major name change Samsung may be planning to set up its 2020 Galaxy S11 setup – a Galaxy S11 setup that should not be called that at all.

We have already reported here, based on the tip of the well-known insider Ice Universe, that Samsung can use a guideline from the start of a new decade (the 1920s) and use it to inject something new into the branding of what becomes one of the most important Android handsets of 2020. Now, partly based on suppliers such as case producer Schnailcase, it seems that there may be even more changes in store for the new branding of the telephone series. In short: the name of the ‘e-‘ brand would disappear (the name, not the phone), making the phone that we had previously called the Galaxy S11 the new entry-level model.

That S11, however, would be renamed Galaxy S20. The S11 + would be renamed the S20 + (as the middle level of the line-up), while the most expensive handset is renamed the S20 Ultra. Everything is of course comparable to the naming convention that Apple recently introduced for the iPhone 11 – with the Roman numerals completely gone so that the iPhone 11 became the new basic model and went up from there.

What is actually in a name? In the future, this raises the question whether it is beyond the possibilities that Samsung could launch the S30 in 2021, and then the S40, and so on. Will the name alone mean a big leap forward for some consumers? It is also worth noting that Samsung has used this numbering system for mid-range devices from the Galaxy A and M series – so phones such as the Galaxy A90 and M40, respectively.

Prior to the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Samsung flagship phone, there were scattered reports that Samsung could opt for a different naming convention for the occasion. That of course did not happen, but now it seems that Samsung is set to switch the line-up of the S-phone to branding that may help to better place it against Apple in the minds of some people. For example, by calling the new entry-level phone the Galaxy S11, it certainly sounds like a phone that is a generation behind the iPhone 12 next year.

