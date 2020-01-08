advertisement

There is no doubt that you own devices that use expandable memory. Whether it’s a Nintendo Switch, smartphone, tablet, camera, eBook reader or something else, you need enough storage space to get the most out of your gadgets. Fortunately for you, Amazon today has a great sale that lowers Samsung EVO Select microSDXC memory cards to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. 128 GB cards for $ 19.49 and 256 GB cards for $ 32.99 are two striking deals, but there are many more formats for sale. Be sure to view all prices before this sale ends.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

IDEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung MicroSD EVO is perfect for high-res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLRs, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S9, S9 +, Note9 , S8, S8 +, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android devices and more

ULTRA-FAST WRITING SPEEDS: Up to 100 MB / s read and 90 MB / s write speeds; UHS speed class U3 and speed class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors)

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shockproof memory card is also water resistant, temperature resistant, X-ray resistant and magnetically resistant

EXTENDED COMPATIBILITY: Includes full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers

10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 10 year limited warranty does not apply to dashcam, CCTV, surveillance camera and other write intensive use; Warranty for SD adapter is limited to 1 year

