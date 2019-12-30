advertisement

It has been a rough few months for the residents of the island of Samoa. A measles outbreak has made island life a lot more difficult, with more than 5,600 infected people and 81 deaths in total. The outbreak was fueled by an anti-vaccination movement that roamed the island in recent years, but there are now some positive signs that things are changing.

As BBC reports, Samoa has just lifted the six-week state of emergency because it continues to push vaccines to as many residents as possible. According to the local government, the immunization attempt has meant that nearly 95% of islanders are protected against the disease.

The outbreak of measles in Samoa is the tragic result of a few equally tragic deaths. In 2018, two children died in Samoa shortly after receiving their standard measles vaccines. This led the country to interrupt its vaccination program and led to fear among parents.

Ultimately, health officials found that another drug – not the vaccines – had led to the death of the children, but at that time the fear of vaccine safety had increased considerably. Parents chose not to vaccinate their children and a year later measles quickly spread through the youngest islanders.

The deadly outbreak was enough to convince most parents to vaccinate their children, and friendly neighboring countries donated thousands of vaccines to help get Samoa back up. The situation became so terrible that the Samoan government actually stopped sending all available resources to the vaccination movement.

That work seems to be bearing fruit and the number of new infections has been considerably delayed. It will be some time before everyday life on Samoa can return to normal, with schools and public meeting places closed for weeks, but at least things look better.

Image source: LYNN BO BO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

