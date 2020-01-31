advertisement

The United Kingdom will break out of EU prison at 11 p.m. on Friday evening, DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.

However, he warned that “if we leave the gloomy dungeon that limits our economy, has slowed our growth and limited our economic freedom,” the British government “must not allow the EU to continue its control under the conditions imposed on it Negotiations have been set up, the consequences are now taking place “.

Wilson was one of a number of politicians and business people in Northern Ireland who made statements on Britain’s withdrawal from Britain on Friday.

It was “particularly important for Northern Ireland,” Wilson said, “that the concessions granted to the EU under the readmission agreement will not leave us in the EU prison yard or act as part of the UK, which has been released only under license. ”

Regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Wilson said: “Now is the time to flex his muscles and use the majority that the British people have given him to properly break away from the evil influence of the European Union.

“Today we can celebrate the first step in achieving what people voted for in the referendum to make Britain a free democracy again.”

Pro-Brexit activists will meet at the gates of the Northern Irish Parliament building in Stormont on Friday evening at 10:30 p.m. to celebrate Britain’s exit from the EU.

Anti-Brexit protests by the border communities against the Brexit group and Sinn Féin took place in Co Louth and outside of Stormont. Friday night protesters will gather at six locations along the border.

At a protest in Co Louth on Friday morning, Sinn Fein chairman Mary Lou McDonald said: “Today is a very sad day, people in the north have not agreed to Brexit. This is not what the people of Ireland want, apart from a small minority. “

Brexit, she said, “is a cornerstone, it is not a one-off event, it is completely redesigning political and economic talks across the island, between the island of Ireland and Britain, and across the continent.”

“So this is not an end point, but rather a beginning.”

The United Kingdom voted in June 2016 to leave the EU from 52 percent to 48 percent. Northern Ireland voted to stay from 56 percent to 44 percent.

Last week, the top five Northern parties voted to withhold Northern Ireland’s approval of the UK government’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. The DUP is in favor of vacation, but rejects the agreement because it creates a border in the Irish Sea.

DUP Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster that party officials “recognize that there are many others in Britain who do not support Brexit”.

“I will welcome Brexit,” he said, “but I recognize that there are different opinions and that we now have to look to the future and work together and heal our nation. Let us focus on the opportunities that arise,” he said ,

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Steve Aiken said: “An economic and regulatory border in the Irish Sea is nothing to celebrate for Unionists in Northern Ireland, no matter which side of the EU referendum debate you were on.

“Even the most passionate Brexiters in Northern Ireland have real and sincere concerns about the future because Boris Johnson has closed a sad Brexit deal.”

He said the union movement “can no longer make strategic mistakes” and “instead we need to focus on how we can contain the worst excesses of the Boris Johnson withdrawal agreement to protect our trade relationships with our largest UK market and our growth to promote.” Economy into the future and strengthens the Union ”.

SDLP chairman Colum Eastwood said “the European ideals of European ideals of cooperation and solidarity have never been more important.”

Brexit, he said, was “an act of constitutional violence inflicted on people in Northern Ireland and Scotland by English voters.

“We have and will not agree to be pulled out of the European Union.

“The fight to defend the interests of the people of the north is not over. The first phase of Brexit ends this evening at 11:00 p.m., but the struggle to secure trade agreements that allow companies to enter the market with both hands is beginning seriously. ”

“Every party in the assembly is against Boris Johnson’s deal. We must work together now to prevent further harm in the next negotiation phase.”

Northern Ireland Green Party leader Clare Bailey said Britain’s exit from the EU was “a sad moment for people across Northern Ireland who disagreed.

“The government is right in that Brexit marks a new chapter in our history – but it only signals discord and division between these islands.

“As we enter the transition period, it is the prime minister’s full responsibility to fulfill his repeated promises of prosperity and trade deals later this year.

“The economy and peace process in Northern Ireland depend on it,” she said.

John McGrane, Director General of the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce said, “With a heavy heart we are witnessing the end of the UK’s membership of the European Union tonight”.

However, he said that the “most difficult part” of the negotiations had not yet begun, and the Chamber hoped that a “more practical approach that would take legitimate business interests and concerns into account” would emerge on both sides.

“In the meantime, companies need to continue to prepare to be able to continue doing business and trading in any scenario that could arise over the next eleven months,” he said.

The British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland said there were still questions to be resolved.

“Free movement of people has enabled doctors and other health professionals to travel, work and teach across Europe, and has allowed EU citizens to contribute to and learn from the NHS, while clinicians trained in the UK use their skills in other European countries could exchange nations, ”said the chair of the BMA-NI Council, Dr. Tom Black. “We want it to stay that way, especially across the island of Ireland.

“After only eleven months until the negotiations on our future relationship with the EU are completed, there are still questions to be answered: the current cross-border health services must continue and actually expand. The practical aspects of the transport of medicines across the border still have to be clarified and replacement funding for EU-funded services has to be found.

“We also need to ensure that essential medicines are not disrupted, that our medical research neighbors are protected, and that a flexible immigration system is put in place,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s director of the Union of British Industry (CBI) NI, Angela McGowan, said it was now time to “build a new relationship” between the UK and the EU.

“Now the real work begins. With the restoration of Stormont, local politicians now have the opportunity to build strong trade relationships, attract investment and create an economic environment conducive to job creation and local living standards.

“It is time to come together to build a new relationship with Europe. This can reflect our shared values ​​and mutual interests, and support bold global trade ambitions. “

Aodhán Connolly, director of the retail consortium in Northern Ireland, said: “After only eleven months to conclude a free trade agreement with the EU, a pragmatic approach is needed from all parties to ensure that the NI protocol will work from January next than that Inclusion of industry-specific implementation periods so that companies can apply the numerous negotiated changes. “

Roger Pollen, head of foreign affairs at the Association of Small Businesses, said it was “crucial that all parties to the agreement strive to minimize friction and bureaucracy, deliver on the promise of” unrestricted access “, and smooth trade flows across the country maintain. ” Ireland Island.

“Northern Ireland has the opportunity to position itself as one of the best locations for doing business and gain access to the EU and UK markets. “We cannot miss this opportunity.

“Ireland would do well to have a prosperous neighbor in the north who can contribute to shared infrastructure and services that will benefit everyone on the island.

“Managing Brexit with this goal will benefit all of us,” he said.

